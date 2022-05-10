Sensedia Named Global Business Tech's 2022 SaaS Company of the Year

Sensedia, a global leader in delivering API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, has been named SaaS Company of the Year at this year's Global Business Tech Awards (GBTAs). The company earned this recognition for its impressive portfolio growth, its support and investment in people, and how it addressed challenges and served customers during the pandemic.

"Winning the Software as a Service award is a welcome recognition of our growth, innovative work, dedication to customer success, and leadership efforts to help our customers operate in a more digital, open and connected world," said Sensedia's chief growth officer and co-founder, Marcilio Oliveira. "We're delighted and proud to receive this accolade." (Photo: Business Wire)

Last year, the global firm enjoyed 70+% revenue growth (R$130+ million/US$25 million), an increase in customers (up 45 to 160 across 30 different industries), and a jump in staff numbers (from 200 to 650).

Some of the highlights leading to this recognition include Sensedia's work in 2020 with Brazil's largest payment firm, Elo, developing a QR code payment solution to distribute COVID emergency aid. The solution transacted over R$12 billion, representing a 30+% growth for Elo.

Sensedia also partnered with Brazil's leading credit/debit card processor, Cielo, developing a similar QR code system to process emergency aid payments, plus e-commerce solutions. During 2020, Cielo reported a 45% increase in e-commerce revenue, a 1,000% increase in QR code payments via Cielo Pay, and a 300% increase in demand for software that delivers orders, within 24 hours, for customers without a website.

And in 2021, Sensedia assisted Brazil's Central Bank in defining regulations and designing technical interfaces for its Open Banking roll-out.

GBTA shortlisted 69 agencies and teams worldwide across 25 categories, each celebrating companies and technology that add tangible benefits to the customer experience, management systems, marketing & sales, information storage and data tracking.

The judges, global industry leaders and experts commented on Sensedia's 'strong articulation of business challenges, clear objectives and targets, and impressive portfolio of work challenges.

Sensedia has been supporting companies with technical solutions since 2007, and its portfolio includes an API Management Platform, Adaptive Governance, Events Hub, Service Mesh, Cloud Connectors, and Strategic Professional Services teams. The company has offices in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Lithuania, Peru, Brazil, and the US. Find out more at www.sensedia.com.

About Sensedia

Sensedia supports companies to become more digital, connected and open through a technology platform and expertise in APIs and Microservices. Whether aiming to integrate channels, enable partner ecosystems or create modern multi-cloud/hybrid architectures, innovative enterprises rely on Sensedia as a partner in API Management, Microservices, Service-Mesh, Open Banking and enabling rapid legacy integration. More at www.sensedia.com.

