Brooke Noelke of Skyhigh Security Named to CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

Security Service Edge (SSE) Innovator Continues to Excel Under Award-Winning Female Leadership
Skyhigh Security, formerly McAfee Enterprise, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Brooke Noelke, worldwide channel technical lead, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022.
The Women of the Channel list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.
"At Skyhigh Security, our mission is to secure the world's data, and the channel is a key piece of our strategy," said Diana Massaro, CMO, Skyhigh Security. "We want to be the easiest Security Service Edge (SSE) solution to sell and implement for our channel partners, and I'm so proud of our amazing channel leaders who are helping to make that a reality."
Brooke Noelke joined Skyhigh Security after working as a strategist with top enterprise customers and previously leading McAfee IT's cloud technical architects and business-facing cloud service management efforts. Noelke has spent most of her career in technical leadership roles in cloud strategy, architecture and engineering, spanning professional services strategy though IT delivery leadership.
"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."
CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Skyhigh Security:
Skyhigh Security protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
