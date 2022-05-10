Sigma Defense Receives $6.4 Million DoD Tactical Relay Task Order

Sigma Defense announced today that it has been awarded a $6.4 million Department of Defense (DoD) task order in support of the Block II Tactical Relay efforts under the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) portfolio. This award is a technology refresh to upgrade legacy Sigma Defense Stingray systems, and provide resilient and effective access to ISR sensor data, enabling connectivity between battlefield sensors and commanders and warfighters to leverage data for intelligence.

These new Stingray systems will support U.S. forces under United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) backhauling ISR sensor data from unmanned aerial systems. Sigma Defense holds an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quality (IDIQ) contract for DoD ISR Backhaul to provide data relay and airborne ISR, which includes two-way communications, processing, and data transport.

"We are very pleased to be able to support DoD ISR capabilities in the Africa Command, ensuring the men and women serving our country have access to critical information and intelligence when they need it," said Matt Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Sigma Defense. "Our ability to transmit and analyze data from multiple disparate sources is a key enabler of the DoD's sensor to shooter architecture and is another step forward to making Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) a reality. We look forward to providing even more enhanced capabilities in the future."

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. For more information visit sigmadefense.com, and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

