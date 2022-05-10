Nuclear Industry Leader, Dan Stout, Joins Ultra Safe Nuclear as Chief Nuclear Officer

Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation bolsters its executive ranks with the addition of Dan Stout as Chief Nuclear Officer. In this role, Dan will oversee and support all nuclear operations at Ultra Safe Nuclear, including licensing and regulatory compliance efforts, reactor and powerplant manufacturing planning, and management of client support operations and fleet services.

With more than three decades of experience in the nuclear energy sector, Dan is uniquely qualified to manage critical programs and projects at Ultra Safe Nuclear. His unparalleled experience in planning, budgeting, navigating licensing processes, and developing nuclear reactors and associated infrastructure will be invaluable to the company.

"Recruiting Dan to Ultra Safe Nuclear has been a priority of mine for some time," said Francesco Venneri, CEO of Ultra Safe Nuclear. "Over the past 30-plus years, Dan has seen and been involved with many of the nuclear industry's major milestones, giving him unique insight into the strategies Ultra Safe Nuclear needs to employ to realize its full potential."

His rich experience includes serving as Director of Nuclear Technology and Innovation at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), managing the organization's Small Modular Reactor project. Dan was also employed at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as Director of Nuclear Fuel Recycling, overseeing planning and policy development. At the DOE, he also interfaced with industry leaders in support of the Global Nuclear Energy Partnership, and was the primary liaison with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

"I've watched the evolution of Ultra Safe Nuclear for many years and look forward to contributing to the company's success," said Stout. "Ultra Safe Nuclear's innovative technologies and strategic approach to the business are exactly what is needed at this moment as entities around the globe search for fiscally viable, zero-carbon energy solutions."

Dan served in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear submarine officer, as well as in the Naval Reserves in the Naval Special Warfare community, retiring as a Commander. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and received his Masters Degree in Engineering Management from the National Technological University. He was recently elected to the Board of the American Nuclear Society and will represent Ultra Safe Nuclear with various industry organizations.

About Ultra Safe Nuclear

Ultra Safe Nuclear is the Seattle-based global leader in the deployment of micro reactors, and a strong vertical integrator of nuclear power technologies, entirely committed to bringing safe, commercially competitive, clean and reliable nuclear energy to markets throughout the world. The company adheres to strict inherent and intrinsic safety principles through technological innovation in fuels, materials and design: Ultra Safe Nuclear is reliable Zero-Carbon Energy. Anywhere.

