OpenSLO Specification Moves to Version 1.0

Active contributions from across the industry, with a core group of designated contributors, make Service Level Objectives (SLOs) enterprise scale

Nobl9 today announced that together with core contributors including some of the world's most renowned DevOps and Service Level Objective (SLO) experts, the community has released OpenSLO 1.0. An open source project under the Apache 2 (APLv2) license, OpenSLO is the industry-standard SLO specification, designed to make SLOs accessible to modern developer Git workflow, and providing a common interface for widespread integration with the full ecosystem of cloud infrastructure, application monitoring and performance tooling.

"We put OpenSLO out there last year to spark a conversation, and it quickly turned into a de facto standard for describing SLOs-as-code," said Brian Singer, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Nobl9. "Open standards with proprietary implementations ensure end-users can feel confident their investment won't lock them into a specific vendor. This is critical for enterprises adopting modern observability and reliability practices today."

Making Observability More Actionable

In the past year, there have been hundreds of contributions to OpenSLO to ensure enterprises can easily adopt and improve business operations with SLOs. New functionality includes:

A new object kind, DataSource, to allow for easier reuse of connection details and make creating SLOs easier and less verbose;

Divided the SLO and SLI into separate objects to allow for better flexibility when moving between metric sources;

Three new types of alerting: AlertCondition, AlertPolicy and AlertNotifcationTarget providing greater reuse and flexibility;

More options to handle today's ever changing environments like `alertWhenBreaching`, `alertWhenResolved` and `alertWhenNoData'; and,

Nobl9 is also releasing an OpenSLO to Nobl9 converter. Customers leveraging OpenSLO can easily convert their OpenSLO YAML into Nobl9 YAML which they can then directly import into Nobl9 using sloctl.

Nobl9 launched OpenSLO last year and is a regular contributor to the open source project. In addition to direct contributions to the OpenSLO specification, Sumo Logic has contributed a new sub-project into OpenSLO called slogen. This open source tool takes OpenSLO-formatted YAML files to automate infrastructure configuration.

"Without a structured approach, the transition from classic monitoring to the SLO-driven methodology for Reliability Management, organizations struggle to reach maximum potential", said Christian Beedgen, CTO, Sumo Logic. "We've been able to infuse our platform with SLO capabilities by automating our configuration using OpenSLO via slogen, which today is now part of OpenSLO itself."

"SLOs-as-code has enabled OutSystems to roll out SLOs in Nobl9 at the pace of our business," said Zac Nickens, Engineering Manager for Reliability, Observability, and FinOps at OutSystems. "And having Nobl9 SLO YAML compatible with OpenSLO, an open source specification, means we can accelerate the learning curve and adoption of SLOs across the enterprise."

Call for Participation from the DevOps and Observability Vendor Communities

The OpenSLO team invites the broader DevOps industry to participate in the evolution of this common reliability specification through integrations and features contributions, and from these classes of contributors in particular:

1- Application Lifecycle Management Vendors

2- Cloud Providers

3- Open Source Projects and Frameworks

4- Service Partners Consulting Enterprises on SRE and Agile

About OpenSLO

With contributions from developers around the world and 600 GitHub stars, OpenSLO has quickly been adopted by enterprises to help improve business objectives. With the goal of providing one standard, without vendor lock-in, OpenSLO provides a clear specification for enterprises to define, manage, and automate reliability goals. Contributing companies include GitLab, Lightstep, Nobl9, Red Hat, Sumo Logic and Tapioca.io, among others.

About Nobl9

Nobl9 is the first service level observability platform that adds business context to software delivery. Global Enterprises in the financial services, ecommerce, and SaaS industries choose Nobl9 to accelerate engineering, set clear software reliability goals, and ensure end user happiness. Nobl9 enriches data from popular enterprise observability systems and fits into developer workflows using popular DevOps and collaboration tools. Nobl9 is backed by Battery Ventures, CRV, Sorenson Capital, Harmony Partners, Bonfire and Resolute. Learn more at nobl9.com.

