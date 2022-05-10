Liongard Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Liongard, an automation platform for managed services providers (MSPs), has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Liongard is a fast-growing tech company based in Houston, with a Work from Anywhere operating model. The company has defined a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation across an MSP's operations. Liongard unlocks the intelligence hidden deep within IT systems to give MSPs an operational advantage that delivers both profits and an exceptional customer experience.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We are honored to be recognized again as Best Place to Work by Inc. We have built an amazing team that has quickly accelerated our growth while continuing to rapidly improve our product and respond to our ever-improving understanding of our customers' needs," said Joe Alapat, Liongard founder and CEO. "Our core values drive how we work and who we hire, and it's the Liongard employees who guide our culture. We have an amazing team that shares the common goal of building something great – and that starts from the inside."

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Liongard

Liongard is the only automation platform that delivers unified visibility across the IT stack, transforming complex IT system data into a unified, actionable source of intelligence. Liongard is comprised of a passionate group of people from the MSP industry, committed to the continual improvement of its products and relationships with its partners. Nearly 2,000 of the best-run MSPs rely on Liongard to power the systems for their end customers every day. For more information, please visit www.liongard.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005457/en/