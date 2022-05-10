Docebo Hires New Chief Sales Officer and SVP Revenue Strategy & Operations

Seasoned enterprise sales executives appointed to accelerate the growth of leading learning suite provider

Docebo Inc. DCBODCBO ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that Nina Simosko and Nicole Williams had joined the Company as its Chief Sales Officer and Senior Vice President Revenue Strategy & Operations, respectively.

"Joining at a time of continuous growth, Nina & Nicole's 40+ years of collective experience and leadership in enterprise markets expand our ability to drive demand and execute on our growth plan," said Alessio Artuffo, President and Chief Revenue Officer. "They will be responsible for bolstering development and enhancing the scale of Docebo's sales force, customer experience, revenue operations, and channel organization. I am thrilled to be working with Nicole and Nina and look forward to our joint success together as partners."

Before Docebo, Simosko served as Chief Commercial Officer at enterprise software company Akerna Corp and held the positions of CEO and Chief Product Officer at global innovation company NTT Innovation Institute, an operating company within Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation. Before that, she led the creation and execution of technology strategy, planning, and operations worldwide at Nike. Nina also spent eight years at SAP, where she held various executive sales roles, including heading up the worldwide Customer Education organization, responsible for driving more than half a billion euros in global education software and services revenue.

"Education, learning, knowledge transfer, change management, and commercialization are critically important competitive differentiators for Docebo's customers and the teams delivering their success in the marketplace," said Simosko. "This all needs to be matched with business processes, innovation, and programs focused on extending learning beyond employee training, which can be efficiently realized with the Docebo product suite. I'm excited to bring this approach to my new role and collaborate with our diverse, global teams to make it happen."

Also joining the Company is Nicole Williams, SVP of Revenue Strategy & Operations. At Cornerstone OnDemand, Nicole recently led the Global Field Strategy and Enablement team, where she served as the go-to-market functional lead for the $1.3B Saba acquisition. Nicole brings diverse leadership expertise to her new role, from developing GTM strategies, structuring professional services transformations, building and executing operational efficiencies, to managing cross-functional high-performing global teams. She will lead our revenue strategy, enablement, and operations functions.

"Docebo's technology and product offerings put them as a clear leader in the learning and development space," said Williams. "I am passionate about cross-functional alignment and building synergies across Product, Marketing, Sales, Ops, and Finance to drive continued growth and the best services to our customers. Docebo's superpower is its incredible customer base and employees. I am proud to be part of a leadership team that values diversity and global awareness."

