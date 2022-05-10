Quanterix Corporation Releases Operating Results for First Quarter 2022

Quanterix reports continued revenue growth as it scales to support transformational advances in neurology research

Quanterix Corporation QTRX, a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

"This is a pivotal time for growth in neurology and therapeutics, marked by breakthroughs in some of the world's biggest health threats, including Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis (MS)," said Masoud Toloue, Chief Executive Officer, Quanterix. "I'm excited for the opportunity to lead Quanterix through this next chapter, and looking ahead, we'll focus on several transformational changes around scaling with quality, innovation, and our ability to translate ultra-sensitive biomarker detection to help researchers and pharmaceutical companies drive earlier disease detection, better prognoses, and enhanced treatment methods."

Toloue continued, "Q1 revenue was in line with our expectations and full-year goals; however, gross margin fell well short of our expectations. As part of our larger goal of scaling with quality, we are implementing specific changes to our inventory management and quality processes, which we expect will improve our gross margins going forward."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Key financial results for the first quarter of 2022 are shown below:

Q1 total revenue was $29.6M versus prior year Q1 of $27.2M (1) , an increase of 9%;

, an increase of 9%; Q1 product revenue was $20.7M versus prior year Q1 of $18.2M, an increase of 13%;

Q1 service and other revenue was $8.8M versus prior year Q1 of $6.4M, an increase of 37%; and

Q1 gross margin was 49.3% versus prior year Q1 gross margin of 60.1%.

(1) Q1 2021 total revenue includes $2.3M in RADx-related grant revenue.

First Quarter Business Highlights

Quanterix announced new agreements with Lilly to advance Alzheimer's disease diagnosis and treatment; the agreements provide Quanterix access to Lilly's P-tau217 antibody technology to create pathways for plasma-based biomarkers for use in Alzheimer's disease and establishes framework for future collaboration and supports development of Quanterix tests to advance diagnosing and treating life-threatening diseases. Quanterix recognized $2.7M in service revenue during the first quarter of 2022 under these agreements.

Quanterix received funding from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to accelerate Alzheimer's disease diagnostic plasma test development; the funding will power a series of prospective clinical trials to validate Quanterix' multi-analyte test in collaboration with Amsterdam University Medical Centers (Amsterdam UMC).

Quanterix' Simoa ® technology powered a major breakthrough in Epstein-Barr Virus and MS, which was featured in the Journal of Science .

technology powered a major breakthrough in Epstein-Barr Virus and MS, which was featured in the . Academic publication pull-through performance continued to be strong; Quanterix' Simoa technology was highlighted in a record 151 new publications in the first quarter 2022, bringing total Simoa-specific inclusions to over 1,735.

Financial Highlights (in thousands)

Quanterix Income Statement in '000 USD Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Product Revenue 20,656 18,248 Service and Other Revenue 8,810 6,409 Collaboration and License Revenue 86 261 Development Revenue 0 2,291 Total Revenue 29,552 27,209 Cost of Product Revenue 10,746 7,480 Cost of Services Revenue 4,247 3,380 Gross Profit 14,559 16,349 Gross Margin % 49.3% 60.1% Research and Development 7,034 6,683 Selling, General and Administrative 25,712 19,455 Total Operating Expenses 32,746 26,138 Loss From Operations -18,187 -9,789 Interest Income (Expense), net 52 -163 Other Expense, net -217 -194 Tax 199 42 Net Loss -18,153 -10,104

Quanterix Balance Sheet in '000 USD At 3/31/22 At 12/31/21 Cash and Cash Equivalents 374,317 396,465 Accounts Receivable 22,616 23,786 Inventory 22,669 22,190 Prepaid Expenses and Other 14,104 6,514 Total Current Assets 433,706 448,955 Restricted Cash 2,577 2,577 Property and Equipment, Net 19,683 17,960 Intangible Assets, Net 9,692 10,534 Goodwill 9,323 9,632 Right-of-Use Assets 29,298 11,491 Other Non-Current Assets 378 378 Total Assets 504,657 501,527 Accounts Payable & Accrued Expenses 20,425 28,947 Deferred Revenue 9,194 6,361 Current Portion of Long Term Debt 0 0 Lease Liabilities 1,886 1,428 Other Current Liabilities 268 241 Total Current Liabilities 31,773 36,977 Deferred Revenue, Net of Current Portion 1,222 1,099 Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion 43,563 20,464 Other Non-Current Liabilities 1,691 2,035 Total Liabilities 78,249 60,575 Total Stockholders' Equity 426,408 440,952 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 504,657 501,527

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix' technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix' expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix' actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

