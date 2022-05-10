Hart Acquires MDB Communications Bolstering Its Service Lines and Growing Its National Footprint

Joint effort results in an independent, mid-sized agency spanning three offices from Ohio to Washington, D.C.

Today, Hart, an independent marketing and advertising agency delivering uniﬁed brand experiences that engage and empower consumers, is pleased to announce its acquisition of MDB Communications, a full-service media-neutral agency based in Washington, D.C. The notable move expands Hart's marketing approach and service-minded delivery on a national scale while preserving Hart's status as an independent agency.

In addition to broadening Hart's physical presence nationally for the first time in its nearly six decades, the acquisition creates opportunities for this mid-size agency to meet the needs and the moment while reinforcing its service line excellence.

"Coming off a landmark year for the organization, Hart's acquisition of MDB Communications adds decades of experience, impressive talent and a strong clientele to the Hart portfolio," said Marc Paulenich, president of Hart. "As we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients, we are thrilled to be bringing MDB's similarly minded service mindset into our agency's diverse offerings."

Founded over 40 years ago and a fellow 4A's (American Association of Advertising Agencies) member, MDB is a growth-driven agency fiercely dedicated to providing clients with cutting-edge marketing capabilities. In joining forces with Hart, MDB will be bringing its full-funnel marketing approach that pairs a focus on both brand and performance.

"Both with an independent mindset, our shared cultural and client-focused values made our decision to join Hart an easy one," said Cary Hatch, managing director of Hart's D.C. offices and former CEO of MDB Communications. "This announcement is a mutually beneficial one, and we couldn't be more excited to begin our work together."

This is Hart's second acquisition in the past few years, following the acquisition of Columbus-based Conrad Phillips Vutech (CPV) in 2016, which made Hart one of Ohio's largest independent advertising agencies and expanded its Columbus operations.

"At Hart, we strive to make ‘every day greater.' This acquisition is a direct reflection of our mission to offer our clients the highest quality marketing services while preserving the independent, family-owned business values we have become known for," said Mike Hart, CEO of Hart. "We are honored to be welcoming MDB into the Hart team."

Hart is an independent, full-service marketing firm with offices in Toledo and Columbus, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. True to our founding principles, for nearly 60 years Hart's thinkers, creatives and builders have been delivering unified brand experiences that engage and empower consumers throughout the customer journey.

