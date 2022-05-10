MPOWER Financing Expands International Student Financing to Reach 400+ Universities Across the U.S. and Canada

The innovative fintech firm expanded coverage of its scholarships and no-cosigner education loans to an additional 40 high-performing colleges and universities in North America.
MPOWER Financing, the leading provider of education loans to promising international and DACA students, announced today that it added 40 universities to its existing list of supported institutions. Students at these newly added institutions can immediately take advantage of MPOWER's scholarships and no-cosigner loans to fund their higher education.
With the addition of these 40 schools, MPOWER Financing now works with over 400 leading colleges and universities across the United States and Canada.
"MPOWER has a rigorous process for determining which colleges and universities it supports, selecting only leading institutions that offer exceptional ROIs, meaning reasonable costs coupled with strong career outcomes for students," said Manu Smadja, CEO and Co-Founder of MPOWER Financing. "Our algorithm accounts for a range of key data points such as graduation rates, school rankings, and alumni earnings".
These recent additions include:
The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, CUNY City College, Florida International University, Kansas State University, La Salle University; St. John's University, Texas Tech University, Towson University, University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Arkansas, University of Cincinnati, University of Houston, University of Idaho, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, and University of Rhode Island.
The full list of affiliated schools are included on MPOWER's website.
About MPOWER Financing
MPOWER Financing, headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with employees worldwide, is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. It is the only student lender worldwide that uses a proprietary algorithm to analyze overseas and domestic credit data as well as future earning potential to serve promising international and DACA students. MPOWER works with over 400 top universities to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team consists heavily of former international students and provides students with personal financial education and career support to prepare for life after school.
MPOWER was named one of the best places to work, one of the best tech workplaces for diversity, and one of American Banker's top fintech firms to work for four years in a row. MPOWER is backed by Tilden Park Capital Management, King Street Capital Management, ETS Strategic Capital, Drakes Landing Associates, Pennington Alternative Income Management, Zephyr Peacock, Breega, Potencia Ventures, Goal Solutions, Gray Matters Capital, Cometa, AI8, DreamIt, 1776, Village Capital, Fresco, K Street and University Ventures.
