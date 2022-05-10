ENDRA Life Sciences Issued Additional U.S. and Chinese Patents for its TAEUS® System

Four newly issued patents bolster protection for TAEUS® with 46 patents issued globally

New U.S. patent expands potential licensing opportunities in data management

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA, a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces the issuance of four new patents, two in the U.S. and two in China. ENDRA's intellectual property portfolio now includes 90 assets, including 46 issued patents worldwide providing protection for the TAEUS system with its novel hybrid ultrasound and thermoacoustic imaging technology. One of the newly issued U.S. patents, which protects the ability to transfer data without an internet connection, expands potential licensing opportunities for the company.

The following four patents, strengthening the TAEUS system's proprietary position, were issued:

U.S. Patent No. 11314617 (the "‘617 patent"), titled "Methods and Systems for Exchange of Equipment Performance Data," is ENDRA's first patent that protects its proprietary method and system for acquiring, analyzing, and sharing data in the cloud. Although this technology was developed for the TAEUS system, it has broad applicability within the healthcare industry and as such, represents an additional licensing opportunity. The company has filed another application to complement the ‘617 patent, which is expected to form the keystone of a patent family.

U.S. Patent No. 11304606, titled "Method and System for Enhancing RF Energy Delivery During Thermoacoustic Imaging," relates to optimizing the thermoacoustic energy source, a radiofrequency emitter, to provide a stronger and clearer signal that improves thermoacoustic measurements.

Chinese Patent No. ZL 2019 8 00868104 (the "‘104 patent"), titled "Method and System for Monitoring Tissue Temperature," relates to a novel method and system for monitoring tissue temperature during surgical procedures. ENDRA expects its TAEUS system to be effective for both thermotherapy and cryotherapy procedures. The ‘104 patent is linked to its parent, U.S. Patent No. 10631734B1.

Chinese Patent No. ZL 2019 8 00859567 (the "‘567 patent"), titled "Method and System for Estimating Fractional Fat Content of an Object of Interest," relates to a novel method for determining the fractional fat content of an object, such as a person's liver. This method utilizes a radiofrequency applicator that is a critical component of the TAEUS system. The ‘567 patent is linked to its parent, U.S. Patent No. 11051699B2.

"These newly issued patents further bolster our proprietary position for the TAEUS system in two key geographies and increase our intellectual property portfolio to 90 assets, with 46 issued patents globally," stated ENDRA's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon. "Although we have focused our efforts to protect our novel TAEUS system, the most recently issued U.S. patent broadly covers the transfer of equipment performance data. Consequently, we intend to explore licensing opportunities with other healthcare equipment manufacturers seeking novel and efficient data management technologies, as an additional source of revenue for the company."

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "approximate," "anticipate," "attempt," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "hope," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others: estimates of the timing of future events and anticipated results of our development efforts, including the timing for receipt of required regulatory approvals and product launches; future financial position and projected costs and revenue; expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy; ENDRA's ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of ENDRA's technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; and ENDRA's ability to protect its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others: the ability to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals necessary to sell ENDRA medical devices in certain markets in a timely manner, or at all; the ability to develop a commercially feasible technology and its dependence on third parties to design and manufacture its products; the impact of COVID-19 on ENDRA's business plans; the ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of ENDRA's technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; ENDRA's ability to protect its intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

