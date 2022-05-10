UiPath Named a 2022 Inc. Best Workplace

UiPath recognized as one of the highest-scoring businesses for culture and benefits
UiPath PATH, a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2022. It is the third time UiPath has been recognized with the Inc. Best Workplaces award, which evaluates fast-growing American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.
"UiPath encourages employees to strive every day to advance our core values of being humble, being bold, being immersed, and being fast to accomplish great things and help our customers succeed," said Bettina Koblick, Chief People Officer, UiPath. "This recognition by Inc. as a Best Workplace is a testament to the strength and depth of the UiPath culture and the dedication of our employees around the world toward accelerating human achievement."
The UiPath mission to unlock human creativity by enabling the fully automated enterprise starts with empowering employees to be their best selves at work. In addition to leveraging the company's own technology to automate repetitive tasks and focus on more value-added work, employees at UiPath are encouraged to collaborate and play an active role in building the company's culture. For example, UiPath provides a distinct Slack channel where employees can submit feedback anonymously, participates in the Pledge 1% movement, and partners with Good Today, a Slack-based platform that supports more than 3,000 non-profit organizations around the world. With initiatives like these, UiPath is dedicated to upholding its values and creating a better world.
"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."
Gathering data from thousands of submissions, Inc. included 475 finalists on this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and employee growth. Each company's benefits also determined the overall score and ranking.
UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.
