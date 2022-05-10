American Express Global Business Travel Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Date

American Express Global Business Travel ("Amex GBT" or the "Company"), the world's leading B2B travel platform, today announced it will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release before market open on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The Company plans to post earnings materials, including a pre-recorded earnings webcast to its website at 8:00 am ET.
The webcast will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Amex GBT's website at www.investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com.
In December, Amex GBT entered into a business combination agreement with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital APSG in a transaction that would result in Amex GBT being listed on the NYSE. The transaction is expected to close by the end of May, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
About American Express Global Business Travel
American Express Global Business Travel is the world's leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.
Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT. Follow @amexgbt on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
