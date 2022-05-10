Innovative partnership leverages SpartanNash's strengths in food distribution and grocery to drive growth
Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") SPTN today announced an innovative partnership with local commerce platform DoorDash to expand the Company's grocery services and solutions across both digital and physical platforms through various different initiatives.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005230/en/
SpartanNash and DoorDash Partner to Scale On-Demand Grocery Offerings (Graphic: Business Wire)
DoorDash is partnering with SpartanNash to offer on-demand grocery delivery from more than 100 SpartanNash owned stores including Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and more. The partnership will also include the opportunity for SpartanNash's network of 2,100 independent retail customers to leverage both the DoorDash marketplace app and website as well as DoorDash Drive, the white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for businesses, to address their local commerce needs and offer on-demand grocery delivery to consumers in their communities.
"Customer-centric innovation is a key priority to drive growth at SpartanNash, and joining forces with DoorDash will enable us to expand our customer base and capture more of the grocery retail market by rapidly scaling our digital offering with a leading partner," said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. "We know our customers' grocery needs well and have the supply chain and retail footprint to provide strategic service based on their preferences. This partnership with DoorDash complements our collective strengths and will drive growth across the food ecosystem—from food distribution to eCommerce—to deliver the ingredients for a better life."
As part of the omni-channel partnership, SpartanNash will also serve as a distributor of pantry and household items to DoorDash DashMart locations beginning in New York City with plans to scale to additional locations in the future.
"We are excited to partner with SpartanNash to bring innovative ecommerce solutions to their beloved grocery banners across the Midwest, independent grocers and retailers so that they can build their omni-channel presence and provide consumers with access to convenient, on-demand grocery delivery," said DoorDash CEO and Co-founder Tony Xu. "We are proud to work together to empower independent grocers with the tools and resources needed to grow their businesses and expand their digital footprints."
"SpartanNash's rapid innovation and digital platform expansion are part of our overarching omni-channel growth strategy," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Masiar Tayebi. "Our partnership with DoorDash cuts across the full food value chain and signifies another important milestone in our journey to better serve our customers as their needs evolve. We look forward to leveraging DoorDash's expansive reach to offer a premium consumer experience at scale."
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash SPTN is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. In addition, the Company owns and operates 145 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.
About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.
