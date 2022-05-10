Bear River Mutual Selects the CCC Platform, Leveraging AI-Powered, Digital Technology to Deliver Better Claims Experiences to Policyholders

CCC Smart Digital Technology Supports More than 95 Insurers

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC), the SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced Bear River Mutual Insurance Company will employ the CCC platform, leveraging the tech leaders advanced AI and mobile claims solutions. Bear River Mutual staff will now have access to CCC's market-leading digital tools to resolve claims more conveniently and efficiently for policyholders. CCC works with more than 300 auto insurers in the U.S., including 18 of the top 20 carriers.

"Since our founding, the Bear River Mutual team has focused on delivering excellent customer service and peace of mind to our policyholders," said Duffy Pingree, President and CEO of Bear River Mutual. "We are confident CCC's proven technology, powered by the industry's leading data and insights, will help us continue delivering on these goals and prepare us to meet the evolving digital expectations of our policyholders."

Bear River Mutual will utilize several offerings within CCC's suite of claims solutions including mobile photo capture solution, Quick Estimate®, and the industry's first AI-powered estimating tool, Smart Estimate®.

Immediately following an accident, digital photos of vehicle damage can be captured by drivers and shared through the CCC advanced cloud-based platform for insurer review. CCC's photo analytics and advanced AI are then applied to help speed and inform key decisions and activities across the claim.

"The transition to digital claims processing has reached a tipping point as the industry leverages new technologies and artificial intelligence to accelerate outcomes for policyholders," said Scott Janik, SVP of CCC's Insurance Services Group. "We are excited to begin working with the Bear River Mutual team as they move toward a more digital, seamless, and straight through claims management experience as a means to further support their customers and deliver peace of mind in the moments that matter most."

Learn more about CCC's digital solutions at www.cccis.com/our-technology/ai/.

About Bear River Mutual

Bear River Mutual Insurance Company is Utah's oldest mutual property and casualty insurance company. The company was organized July 1, 1909, in the Northern Utah farming community of Garland along the banks of the Bear River. The vision of the company is to insure the best drivers and most responsible homeowners. The founders of the mutual realized that if they pooled their resources among a select group of responsible insureds, with similar values and characteristics, they could not only lessen the financial uncertainties that can come from a property or casualty loss, but also lessen the cost of that protection. To learn more, visit www.bearrivermutual.com.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. CCCS, is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC's digital and AI solutions. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header "Risk Factors" in most recently filed Form 10-K by CCC with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 1, 2022, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005286/en/