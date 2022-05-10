Oncoinvent to Present at Guggenheim Radiopharmaceuticals Day

Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage company advancing a pipeline of radiopharmaceutical products across a variety of solid cancers, today announced that members of management will present at the Guggenheim Radiopharmaceuticals Day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in New York, NY.
Details are as follows:
- Company panel discussion together with Point Biopharma, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Aktis Oncology and Curie Therapeutics on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Fireside chat with Charles Zhu, Vice President Guggenheim Securities LLC on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
About Oncoinvent
Oncoinvent AS is a clinical stage company developing innovative radiopharmaceutical technology that delivers precise, alpha-emitting particles across solid cancers. By leveraging internal manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to enable a clinical supply of radioisotopes, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel products that use alpha particles, a higher Linear Energy Transfer (LET) form of radiation, that can potentially eradicate cancer cells. Oncoinvent's lead candidate, Radspherin®, is designed for treatment of metastatic cancers in body cavities, and its versatility allows it to be deployed for the treatment of a variety of cancer indications. Radspherin® is in two ongoing Phase 1 studies to treat peritoneal carcinomatosis from both ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer.
