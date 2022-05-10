Zebra Technologies Honored for Workplace Wellness Initiatives

Ragan Communications has awarded Zebra for its physical health & wellbeing offerings

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been honored with a Ragan Workplace Wellness Award for championing a healthy workplace through exemplary physical health and wellbeing initiatives.

Ragan's Workplace Wellness Award winners represent the most effective corporate wellbeing programs and executives worldwide. These organizations and people prioritize employees' mental, physical, social and professional wellbeing.

"Uncertainty in the world impacts health and wellbeing," said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Human Resources and Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies. "We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to empower our employees with a culture and programs that promote active living, emotional health, social engagement and financial stability."

Some of Zebra's most notable benefits include a wellness program for tracking and maintaining healthy habits, the Global Employee Assistance Program with advisors available 24 hours/day, 365 days/year, and Club Z fitness centers, which are staffed by degreed professionals and complimentary to employees and contractors in Lincolnshire, Illinois and in Holtsville, New York. Club Z offers group exercise classes, monthly challenges, personal and mindfulness training as well as nutrition and weight management programming. On-site fitness centers feature cardio and strength equipment plus locker rooms with showers, and a virtual Club Z platform brings fitness and wellness to Zebra employees globally.

Annually, Zebra offers four days of paid time off to volunteer, and during this time, employees are encouraged to participate in philanthropic activities that improve their physical health and wellbeing while they give back to their local communities. One example is the Great Cycle Challenge, an annual event in which participants set their own riding and fundraising goals to support the Children's Cancer Research Fund. In 2021, Zebra employees pedaled more than 24,000 miles and raised over $75,000 USD.

This year's list of Ragan Workplace Wellness Award winners can be found here.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra ZBRA empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes' list of America's 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra's Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005002/en/