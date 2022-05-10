Scale Computing Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Intel for Enterprise Edge Compute Technology

Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, today announced they have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intel, working together to deliver the ultimate enterprise edge computing solutions. The goal of the partnership is to provide a fully integrated, simple to deploy and administer, edge computing platform for Intel Authorized Distributors, reseller partners, systems integrators, and end users with the Intel® NUC Enterprise Edge Compute (EEC) Edition, built with Scale Computing.

Scale Computing is showcasing the new Intel NUC EEC technology during the Intel Vision 2022 event.

"The demand for near-real-time response in critical applications is driving a need to put computing power where it can be best used, at the edge of a network," Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "By combining the power of Intel NUC EEC platform with the simplicity and reliability of Scale Computing, we provide organizations with on-premises edge computing with high availability and disaster recovery to remote locations in an affordable way. All edge models can be deployed quickly, managed locally or remotely, and can self-heal almost instantly. This joint solution meets the definition of edge-ready."

Intel NUC Enterprise Edge Compute Edition, built with Scale Computing, is a powerful, all-in-one platform uniquely designed for running applications at the edge. Lightweight software from Scale Computing is packaged on the Intel NUC EEC product for uncontrolled, non-IT environments and managed centrally through the Scale Computing user interface, making it easy to run applications anywhere they are needed while also reducing workloads for IT teams.

Built specifically for sites that need highly available infrastructure outside of the datacenter, the Intel NUC EEC product can be deployed almost anywhere, without requiring a rack or server closet. While taking up only the space needed to stack three smartphones, it provides a fully functional, integrated platform for running applications that includes high availability clustering, rolling upgrades and integrated data protection. The cutting-edge construction and connectivity comes ready for general purpose, industrial, and IoT applications. The extremely small form factor consumes a small amount of power, offers ease of installation and an ability to rapidly add devices that scale up rapidly, along with the reliability needed for edge computing and IoT applications.

With the award-winning Scale Computing software built-in, the Intel NUC EEC is an out-of-the-box solution ideal for running any critical applications on-premise with immediate high availability. The Scale Computing software features also include centralized fleet management, rolling upgrades, ease of deployment and VM creation, and automated intelligence for maximum uptime.

The product will be available under this pilot program in Q3 2022 through select Intel Authorized Distributors. If you have an immediate opportunity for an edge computing deployment, please contact us here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005143/en/