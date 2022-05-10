Vect-Horus Strengthens its Scientific Advisory Board with the Appointment of Frédéric Matonti, a Leading Ophthalmology Specialist

Vect-Horus, a biotechnology company that designs and develops vectors that facilitate the targeted delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Pr. Frédéric Matonti to its scientific advisory board.

Frédéric Matonti, MD PhD FEBO, graduated from the Aix Marseille University (France) was a fellow vitreoretinal surgery specialist in the Department of Ophthalmology at the La Timone Hospital in Marseille. In 2011, Pr. Matonti joined the Department of Ophthalmology at the Nord Hospital in Marseille as a vitreoretinal surgeon. In 2012, he was awarded a Research prize from the French Ophthalmological Society. In 2018, he joined the group of ophthalmologists at Centre Paradis Monticelli, a reference center in the ophthalmology domain. He is General Secretary of the French Society of Retina Specialist (CFSR). He is author or co-author of more than 130 referenced articles and numerous book chapters.

Alexandre Tokay, CEO and co-founder of Vect-Horus commented, "I am pleased to welcome Frédéric to our SAB. His addition is perfectly timed as we started the use of our VECTrans® technology for the delivery of RNA therapeutics in the field of ophthalmology. We will greatly benefit from his scientific expertise, and we look forward to his contribution on accelerating our ocular research projects."

"I am delighted and honored to join the Vect-Horus SAB. The projects developed by this Company are not only very innovative but above all offer exciting opportunities for the clinical practice of the ophthalmologist that I am. "commented Frédéric Matonti.

About VECT-HORUS

Vect-Horus develops vectors that facilitate targeting of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs. Vect-Horus combines these different agents to its vectors that specifically target various receptors, allowing these agents to cross natural barriers, which limit their access to their targets. The proof of concept of the technology has already been established in animal models using different vectorized molecules. Created in 2005, Vect-Horus is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder. To learn more Vect-Horus, visit www.vect-horus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005031/en/