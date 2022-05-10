Relation Insurance Services Acquires the Assets of Guaraldi Insurance

Transaction adds to Relation's presence in New Hampshire and further expands Relation's offerings in the northeast

Relation Insurance Services ("Relation"), one of the largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, announced today it acquired the assets of New Hampshire-based Guaraldi Insurance ("Guaraldi"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Guaraldi provides personal and commercial lines insurance solutions to clients throughout New Hampshire and is headquartered in Lebanon, NH. Tim Guaraldi will continue to lead Guaraldi under Relation going forward.

"Tim and his entire team will be excellent additions to Relation," said Tim Hall, Executive Vice President and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Relation. "We are excited about our expanding footprint in the northeast with the Guaraldi team and look forward to supporting their continued growth."

About Relation Insurance Services

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 35 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,200 employees across more than 125 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit www.relationinsurance.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005025/en/