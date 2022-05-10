$10.7 Billion Worldwide Alternative Food Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Trends - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Alternative Food Market - Analysis By Type (Alternative Meat, Alternative Dairy Products), Usability, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Alternative Food Market was valued at USD10.7 billion in the year 2021 with North America leading the regional market share.
The increasing focus on producing protein using sustainable methods due to rising environmental concerns and ethical aspects associated with animal protein, the increasing vegan population, the rising number of investments in alternative protein products, the increasing demand for healthy and nutritional products, and technological advancements in the food industry are all contributing to North America's prominent position in the alternative food market.
Based on the Type segment, the Alternate Meat segment captured the major share in global market in 2021. The market for alternate meat has been fuelled by increased health concerns and shifting consumer perceptions. Consumers who are increasingly open to the idea of plant-based products have embraced the idea of a healthy lifestyle supported by the integration of plant based alternatives.
The North America region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Alternative Food market followed by Europe. However, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.
Moreover, alternate dairy products segment is expected to acquire a market share of around 34% in year 2027. In both the mature and emerging markets, dairy replacements have proven to be extremely popular. This is due to an increase in the number of persons who are allergic to dairy.
