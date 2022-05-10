$140.7 Billion Worldwide Cartonboard Industry to 2027 - Major Opportunities, Trends, Drivers and Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cartonboard Market - Analysis By Grade (SBS, URB, CRB, CUK), End-Use, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research report, the Global Cartonboard Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 4.63% during 2022-2027.

The global Cartonboard Market was valued at USD140.75 Billion in the year 2021 with North America region leading the regional market share. The carton board market is primarily driven by growth of e-commerce industry due to the increasing number of online deliveries especially in times of the pandemic.

Moreover, consumers nowadays prefer products that are eco-friendly in nature and this is leading to a voluntary shift towards sustainable form of packaging for a faster adoption of cartonboards in the market. Furthermore, the cartonboards can be recycled many times which reduces the overall wastage in the environment leading to faster adoption among governments who are actively taking steps to reduce the wastage in the environment.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the Global Cartonboard Market as there was a temporary suspension of the production units during the initial days of the lockdown. This led to disruptions in the production facilities and global supply chains as the manufacturers had to make certain adjustments with the volume of production because of the excess inventory left idle.

