$140.7 Billion Worldwide Cartonboard Industry to 2027 - Major Opportunities, Trends, Drivers and Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cartonboard Market - Analysis By Grade (SBS, URB, CRB, CUK), End-Use, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the research report, the Global Cartonboard Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 4.63% during 2022-2027.
The global Cartonboard Market was valued at USD140.75 Billion in the year 2021 with North America region leading the regional market share. The carton board market is primarily driven by growth of e-commerce industry due to the increasing number of online deliveries especially in times of the pandemic.
Moreover, consumers nowadays prefer products that are eco-friendly in nature and this is leading to a voluntary shift towards sustainable form of packaging for a faster adoption of cartonboards in the market. Furthermore, the cartonboards can be recycled many times which reduces the overall wastage in the environment leading to faster adoption among governments who are actively taking steps to reduce the wastage in the environment.
The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the Global Cartonboard Market as there was a temporary suspension of the production units during the initial days of the lockdown. This led to disruptions in the production facilities and global supply chains as the manufacturers had to make certain adjustments with the volume of production because of the excess inventory left idle.
Company Profiles
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
- Box-Pak
- WestRock Company
- WEIG Karton
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company
- International Paper Company
- Packaging Corporation of America
- Asia Pulp & Paper
- Oji Holdings Corporation
- Tetra Pak
Scope of the Report
- The report presents the analysis of Cartonboard market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.
- The report analyses the Cartonboard Market by value (USD Billion)
- The report analyses the Cartonboard Market by Grade (SBS, URB, CRB,CUK)
- The report analyses the Cartonboard Market by End use (Food & Beverage Industry (Food and Beverages), Electronics, Healthcare, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Others)
- The Global Cartonboard Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA)
- The Global Cartonboard Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).
- The attractiveness of the market has been presented by Grade, By End use and By Region.
- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report
- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
2. Strategic Recommendations
3 Global Cartonboard Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Cartonboard Market: Size and Forecast
4.1 Global Cartonboard Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027
5. Global Cartonboard Market Segmentation - By Grade, By End use
6. Global Cartonboard Market: Regional Analysis
7. North America Cartonboard Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)
8. Europe Cartonboard Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)
9. Asia Pacific Cartonboard Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)
10. Latin America and Middle East & Africa Cartonboard Market
11. Global Cartonboard Market Dynamics
11.1 Drivers
11.2 Restraints
11.3 Trends
12. Market Attractiveness
12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cartonboard Market - By Grade, 2027
12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cartonboard Market - By End use, 2027
12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cartonboard Market - By Region, 2027
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 S.W.O.T. Analysis
13.4 Porter Five Force Analysis
14. Company Profiles
