Global Chocolate Confectionery Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Nestle, Mondelez International and Mars Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Chocolate Confectionery Market was valued at USD89.21 Billion in 2021.
The Global Chocolate Confectionery Market was valued at USD89.21 Billion in 2021. The increasing population combined with the changing taste and preferences affects the beverage industries in the developing nations.
Companies Profiled
- Nestle
- Mondelez International
- The Hershey Company
- Meiji Holdings Co, ltd.,
- Lindt & Sprungli
- Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd
- Ferrero Group
- Mars Inc.
- Pladis
Chocolate's antioxidant content, blood pressure-lowering capabilities, and ostensibly anti-aging benefits are all driving consumer acceptance of chocolate and chocolate products. Chocolate remains a top flavour in treating, so manufacturers and brands are taking cocoa into new formats and categories to meet this new demand. As a result, chocolate categories continue to mutate while snacking and gifting are going through a little revolution.
Among product type, Dark chocolate is the fastest growing segment. Strong antioxidant content protects against disease-causing free radicals, while flavonoids included in these chocolates aid in cancer prevention, heart health, and cognitive abilities. Cocoa polyphenols in dark chocolate, according to numerous research, aid in cholesterol control, and some studies confirm that dark chocolate has a higher antioxidant capacity than many super foods, thus driving the demand of chocolates in the industry.
Chocolate confectionery manufacturers engage in a variety of marketing and promotional efforts to promote product awareness among their target end-user categories. The companies are increasingly promoting product lines that are free of trans fats, saturated fat, and artificial flavours and sweeteners in favour of ingredients such as organic wheat flour, cane sugar, rice syrup, and corn starch.
APAC holds the largest market share in Global Chocolate Confectionery Market. Large population along with high disposable income in Asia is the major factor propelling its highest global share.
Scope of the Report
- The report presents the analysis of Chocolate Confectionery Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027
- The report analyses the Chocolate Confectionery Market by value (USD Billion).
- The report analyses the Chocolate Confectionery Market by Product Type (Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate).
- The report analyses the Chocolate Confectionery Market by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)
- The Global Chocolate Confectionery Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, China, Japan, India, Australia).
- The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product and by Region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Global Chocolate Confectionery Market: Product Overview
4. Global Chocolate Confectionery Market: An Analysis
4.1. Assessment of Macro-Economic Indicators of Global Chocolate Confectionary Market
4.2. Global Chocolate Confectionery Market
4.3 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027
4.4 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market: Growth and Forecast
4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Chocolate Confectionery Market
5. Global Chocolate Confectionery Market: Segmental Analysis
5.1 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Segmentation, By Product Type
5.2 Competitive Positioning of Chocolate Confectionery Market: By Product Type (2021 & 2027)
5.3 By Dark Chocolate, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027
5.4 By Milk Chocolate, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027
5.5 By White Chocolate, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027
6. Global Chocolate Confectionery Market By Distribution Channel
6.1 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel
6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Distribution Channel (2021 & 2027)
6.3 By Offline, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027
6.4 By Online, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027
7. Global Chocolate Confectionery Market By Distribution Channel
7.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Chocolate Confectionery Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)
8. Americas Chocolate Confectionery Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)
9. Europe Chocolate Confectionery Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)
10. Asia Pacific Chocolate Confectionery Market(2017-2027)
11. Middle East and Africa Chocolate Confectionery Market
12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Chocolate Confectionery Market - By Product Type (Year 2027)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Chocolate Confectionery Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2027)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Chocolate Confectionery Market - By Region (Year 2027)
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Share of global leading companies
14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Chocolate Confectionery Market
14.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis- Global Chocolate Confectionery Market
15. Company Profiles
16. About the Publisher
