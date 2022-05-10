DC BLOX to Build New Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach, SC

Enables access to the burgeoning data center and connectivity hub of the Southeast

DC BLOX, a leading provider of secure, reliable, connected data centers across the Southeast, announces it is planning to build a new Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The new CLS will anchor subsea cable systems connecting North America's Southeast region with other continents.

DC BLOX's planned Myrtle Beach CLS is designed to withstand a category 5 hurricane, is engineered to Uptime Institute's Tier III standards, and will be SOC 2 Type II and NIST 800-171 compliant. The power generation configurations include up to 15 MW of AC power with managed rectifiers for DC Power Feed Equipment (PFE). When complete, the facility will be connected to five pre-positioned subsea bore pipes configured for up to five subsea cables. In addition, traditional colocation for communications providers, local enterprises, governments, and customer partner networks will be available. The CLS design assures concurrently maintainable 2N power generation, UPS and switchgear, with indirect adiabatic and evaporation cooling for efficiency and sustainability with N+1 redundancy.

"The Southeast is exploding with opportunity and investments in digital infrastructure are key to its growth," states Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX. "We are proud to announce plans for our seventh connected data center facility in the Southeast with this new Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach, SC. Our continued investments in data centers and network infrastructure are a benefit to hyper-scalers, carriers, and enterprises across the region. This new project represents a turning point for DC BLOX as we continue to scale and realize our vision to serve locally and connect globally."

The Myrtle Beach CLS, to be located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP), will be DC BLOX's second location in South Carolina. The company's Greenville S.C. facility opened in January, 2022 and is currently expanding with a second data hall of over 9,000 square feet to accommodate a large enterprise customer. DC BLOX data centers throughout the Southeast are interconnected via the DC BLOX Connectivity eXchange (DCB-CX), a platform that enables participants to peer across a high-bandwidth, low-latency software-defined fabric. The DCB-CX offers low-latency connectivity across its footprint to built-in carriers, public cloud providers, regional Internet Exchanges (IX) and other participating entities.

DC BLOX plans for its new CLS to be completed in the second quarter of 2023. As a result, Myrtle Beach is now a beacon for hyper-scalers and communications carriers looking to land subsea cables off the Southeast coast due to the regional connectivity and proximity to both the Atlanta and Ashburn markets.

