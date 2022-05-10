Desktop Metal Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue growth of 286% from the first quarter of 2021 to $43.7 million

Desktop Metal, Inc. DM today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Following a revolutionary year in which we made significant progress building a foundation of AM 2.0 technologies to achieve our goal of double-digit share of the additive market by the end of the decade, we are off to a great start to 2022," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "We delivered strong topline growth of 286% year-over-year as we continue to capture market share and rapidly grow revenue at scale. With several exciting product launches to kick off the year, and demand as strong as ever for our broad portfolio of AM 2.0 solutions, we are well-positioned for outsized growth and margin expansion through the balance of 2022."

First Quarter 2022 and Recent Business Highlights:

Commenced shipments of Production System™ P-50

Installed initial Production System™ P-1 in China at a hyperscale account with technical and commercial developments across multiple sizable opportunities

Launched the all-new S-Max Flex ® for affordable and scalable digital sand casting, integrating Desktop Metal Single Pass Jetting™ technology with ExOne sand binder jetting process and materials expertise

for affordable and scalable digital sand casting, integrating Desktop Metal Single Pass Jetting™ technology with ExOne sand binder jetting process and materials expertise Awarded a major sub-contract through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) of the Department of Defense

Significant uptick in demand to support onshoring projects and help customers respond to supply chain disruption

Launched Einstein™ series of high-precision 3D printers designed for volume production of dental and healthcare parts

Launched Flexcera™ Smile Ultra+, a hybrid nanoceramic resin for permanent restorations and one of the strongest dental resins in the market

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $43.7 million, up 286% from first quarter 2021 revenue of $11.3 million, including broad-based growth and contributions from acquisitions

GAAP gross margin of (3.0)%; non-GAAP gross margin of 17.1%, increasing more than 1,150 basis points from 5.5% in first quarter 2021

Net loss of $69.9 million, including $9.8 million in amortization of acquired intangible assets

Adjusted EBITDA of $(41.6) million

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $206.5 million as of March 31, 2022

Outlook for Full Year 2022:

Reaffirming revenue expectation of approximately $260 million for 2022, representing 131% growth from 2021

Reaffirming adjusted EBITDA expectation of approximately $(90) million for 2022

Conference Call Information:

Desktop Metal will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss first quarter 2022 results. Participants may access the call at 1-855-560-2573, international callers may use 1-412-317-5237, and request to join the Desktop Metal financial results conference call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online at the Events & Presentations section of https://ir.desktopmetal.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call at the same website.

About Desktop Metal:

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review's list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company's Innovation by Design Award in materials.

For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to risks associated with the integration of the business and operations of acquired businesses, our ability to realize the benefits from cost saving measures, and supply and logistics disruptions, including shortages and delays. For more information about risks and uncertainties that may impact Desktop Metal's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects generally, please refer to Desktop Metal's reports filed with the SEC, including without limitation the "Risk Factors" and/or other information included in the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022, and such other reports as Desktop Metal has filed or may file with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

DESKTOP METAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,590 $ 65,017 Current portion of restricted cash 2,166 2,129 Short‑term investments 102,895 204,569 Accounts receivable 36,661 46,687 Inventory 81,876 65,399 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,446 18,208 Total current assets 349,634 402,009 Restricted cash, net of current portion 1,112 1,112 Property and equipment, net 58,082 58,710 Goodwill 630,022 639,301 Intangible assets, net 251,000 261,984 Other noncurrent assets 32,143 25,480 Total Assets $ 1,321,993 $ 1,388,596 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,431 $ 31,558 Customer deposits 16,911 14,137 Current portion of lease liability 5,326 5,527 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,615 33,829 Current portion of deferred revenue 19,261 18,189 Current portion of long‑term debt, net of deferred financing costs 731 825 Total current liabilities 104,275 104,065 Long-term debt, net of current portion 523 548 Warrant liability — — Contingent consideration, net of current portion 2,596 4,183 Lease liability, net of current portion 19,856 13,077 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,047 4,508 Deferred tax liability 9,506 10,695 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,165 3,170 Total liabilities 143,968 140,246 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 17) Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value—authorized, 50,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common Stock, $0.0001 par value—500,000,000 shares authorized; 312,999,991 and 311,737,858 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, 312,825,572 and 311,473,950 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 31 31 Additional paid‑in capital 1,833,998 1,823,344 Accumulated deficit (638,555) (568,611) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,449) (6,414) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,178,025 1,248,350 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,321,993 $ 1,388,596

DESKTOP METAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Products $ 39,476 $ 10,311 Services 4,230 1,002 Total revenues 43,706 11,313 Cost of sales Products 41,902 10,487 Services 3,132 1,413 Total cost of sales 45,034 11,900 Gross profit/(loss) (1,328) (587) Operating expenses Research and development 24,605 10,858 Sales and marketing 19,689 5,449 General and administrative 23,857 13,846 Total operating expenses 68,151 30,153 Loss from operations (69,479) (30,740) Change in fair value of warrant liability — (56,576) Interest expense 32 (73) Interest and other (expense) income, net (1,753) 361 Loss before income taxes (71,200) (87,028) Income tax benefit 1,256 27,920 Net loss $ (69,944) $ (59,108) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.22) $ (0.25) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 312,016,627 238,243,779

DESKTOP METAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (69,944) $ (59,108) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale marketable securities, net 12 1 Foreign currency translation adjustment (11,047) (13) Total comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes of $0 $ (80,979) $ (59,120)

DESKTOP METAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Accumulated Other Common Stock Additional Comprehensive Total Voting Paid‑in Accumulated (Loss) Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Income Equity BALANCE—January 1, 2022 311,473,950 $ 31 $ 1,823,344 $ (568,611) $ (6,414) $ 1,248,350 Exercise of Common Stock options 786,693 — 900 — — 900 Vesting of restricted Common Stock 84,384 — — — — — Vesting of restricted stock units 520,265 — — — — — Repurchase of shares for employee tax withholdings (39,720) — (158) — — (158) Issuance of Common Stock for acquisitions — — — — — — Stock‑based compensation expense — — 9,912 — — 9,912 Vesting of Trine Founder shares — — — — — — Exercise of warrants — — — — — — Net loss — — — (69,944) — (69,944) Other comprehensive income (loss) — — — — (11,035) (11,035) BALANCE—March 31, 2022 312,825,572 $ 31 $ 1,833,998 $ (638,555) $ (17,449) $ 1,178,025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Accumulated Other Common Stock Additional Comprehensive Total Voting Paid‑in Accumulated (Loss) Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Income Equity BALANCE—January 1, 2021 224,626,597 $ 23 $ 844,188 $ (328,277) $ (9) $ 515,925 Exercise of Common Stock options 163,228 — 180 — — 180 Vesting of restricted Common Stock 56,015 — — — — — Vesting of restricted stock units 15,265 — — — — — Repurchase of shares for employee tax withholdings (2,241) — (54) — — (54) Issuance of Common Stock for acquisitions 5,036,142 — 159,847 — — 159,847 Stock‑based compensation expense — — 2,217 — — 2,217 Vesting of Trine Founder shares 1,850,938 — — — — — Exercise of warrants 20,690,975 2 320,567 — — 320,569 Net loss — — — (59,108) — (59,108) Other comprehensive income (loss) — — — — (12) (12) BALANCE—March 31, 2021 252,436,919 $ 25 $ 1,326,945 $ (387,385) $ (21) $ 939,564

DESKTOP METAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (69,944) $ (59,108) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,883 3,892 Stock‑based compensation 9,912 2,217 Change in fair value of warrant liability — 56,576 Amortization (accretion) of discount on investments 413 406 Amortization of debt financing cost — 4 Provision for bad debt 419 72 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2 — Foreign exchange (gains) losses on intercompany transactions, net 185 — Net increase (decrease) in accrued interest related to marketable securities 949 (240) Net unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities — (25) Net unrealized (gain) loss on equity investment 1,700 — Deferred tax benefit (1,256) (27,921) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (114) — Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 10 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,489 (61) Inventory (15,506) (2,381) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,087) (4,276) Other assets (210) (30) Accounts payable (1,333) (3,856) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3,391) (5,247) Customer deposits 2,980 (1,234) Current portion of deferred revenue 721 105 Change in right of use assets and lease liabilities, net (108) (22) Other liabilities 12 — Net cash used in operating activities (56,274) (41,129) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,074) (262) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6 — Purchase of marketable securities — (92,386) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 98,625 48,241 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (23) (137,646) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 94,534 (182,053) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of issuance costs — (1,239) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 900 180 Proceeds from the exercise of stock warrants — 158,308 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement upon vesting of restricted stock units (158) (54) Repayment of term loan (43) — Net cash provided by financing activities 699 157,195 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (349) 26 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 38,610 (65,961) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 68,258 484,137 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 106,868 $ 418,176 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,590 416,379 Restricted cash included in other current assets 2,166 1,021 Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets 1,112 776 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 106,868 $ 418,176

Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ — $ 73 Non‑cash investing and financing activities: Net unrealized (gain) loss on investments $ (12) $ (1) Exercise of private placement warrants $ — $ 149,904 Common Stock issued for acquisitions $ — $ 159,847 Additions to right of use assets and lease liabilities $ 7,784 $ 364 Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 313 $ 50 Transfers from property and equipment to inventory $ 1,721 $ — Transfers from inventory to property and equipment $ 605 $ — Receivable for warrants exercised $ — $ 12,357

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating expense, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

We define Non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and other transactional charges and inventory step-up adjustments

We define Non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and other transactional charges and inventory step-up adjustments

We define Non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and other transactional charges, inventory step-up adjustments, change in fair value of investments and change in fair value of warrant liability

We define Non-GAAP operating expense as GAAP operating expense excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related and other transactional charges

We define EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, inventory step-up adjustments, change in fair value of warrant liability, change in fair value of investments and acquisition-related and other transactional charges

In addition to Desktop Metal's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Desktop Metal's management uses this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing Desktop Metal's operating performance.

We believe that the use of Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating expense, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends because it eliminates the effect of financing, capital expenditures, and non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and warrants, and provides investors with a means to compare Desktop Metal's financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, investors should be aware that when evaluating Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating expense, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because not all companies calculate these measures in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating expense, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Management uses, and investors should consider, our non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with our GAAP results.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of each Non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

DESKTOP METAL, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TABLE

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 GAAP gross margin $ (1,328) $ (587) Stock-based compensation included in cost of sales 487 117 Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of sales 5,990 1,091 Acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in cost of sales 1,138 — Inventory step-up adjustment in cost of sales 1,181 — Non-GAAP gross margin $ 7,468 $ 621 GAAP operating loss $ (69,479) $ (30,740) Stock-based compensation 9,912 2,217 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,784 2,299 Inventory step-up adjustment in cost of sales 1,181 — Acquisition-related and other transactional charges 3,986 4,984 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (44,616) $ (21,240) GAAP net loss $ (69,944) $ (59,108) Stock-based compensation 9,912 2,217 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,784 2,299 Inventory step-up adjustment in cost of sales 1,181 — Acquisition-related and other transactional charges 3,986 4,984 Change in fair value of investments 1,700 — Change in fair value of warrant liability — 56,576 Non-GAAP net loss $ (43,381) $ 6,968

DESKTOP METAL, INC.

NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE RECONCILIATION TABLE

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 GAAP operating expenses $ 68,151 $ 30,153 Stock-based compensation included in operating expenses (9,425) (2,100) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in operating expenses (3,794) (1,208) Acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in operating expenses (2,848) (4,984) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 52,084 $ 21,861

DESKTOP METAL, INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TABLE

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (69,944) $ (59,108) Interest (income) expense, net (32) (42) Income tax benefit (1,256) (27,920) Depreciation and amortization 12,883 3,892 EBITDA (58,349) (83,178) Change in fair value of warrant liability — 56,576 Change in fair value of investments 1,700 — Inventory step-up adjustment 1,181 — Stock compensation expense 9,912 2,217 Acquisition-related and other transactional charges 3,986 4,984 Adjusted EBITDA $ (41,570) $ (19,401)

