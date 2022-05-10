LogicMonitor Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based unified observability platform for enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list comprehensively measures American companies that excel in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

In addition to LogicMonitor's exemplary overall score on Inc.'s employee survey, the top word used by employees to describe LogicMonitor's work environment was "collaborative." Having a collaborative work environment coincides with LogicMonitor's cultural value of One Team. Being One Team, along with Customer Obsessed, Better Everyday, Agile and Trust, were identified and voted on by LogicMonitor employees as the values that drive a successful business and internal culture forward every day. The values are discussed at each All Hands Monthly meeting, and employees grant each other reward points each quarter in a recognition marketplace based on how well they display these company values.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Inc. for the exceptional workplace our entire team cultivates here at LogicMonitor," said Alyene Schneidewind, Chief Performance Officer, LogicMonitor. "Creating a workplace where employees can have fun is essential, but building a great culture is more than ping pong tables and cooking classes, especially in today's hybrid world. We place a premium on our people. We believe that creating a place where everyone belongs, grounded in trust and flexibility, not only creates incredible experiences for employees, it elevates organization-wide performance and customer success."

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

LogicMonitor has also been recognized this year by Built In Austin's 2022 Best Places To Work Awards and on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2022 list. To learn more about working at LogicMonitor, go to logicmonitor.com/careers.

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor®'s SaaS-based unified observability platform helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, MSPs and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LogicMonitor seamlessly enables observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

