FICS® Promotes Continuing Education in Technology at 35th Annual Users' Conference

FICS® (Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.), a leading mortgage loan origination software, residential servicing software and commercial servicing software provider, recently hosted its 35th Annual Users' Conference. The April virtual conference had more than 300 lenders, servicers, and other industry partners participating.
FICS' customers enjoyed virtual demonstrations of new product features and enhancements as well as educational sessions surrounding regulatory changes affecting the mortgage industry. Special sessions featured comprehensive overviews of the system functionality in Loan Producer®, Commercial Servicer®, and Mortgage Servicer®. Industry experts discussed investor reporting changes, eMortgages, and other industry initiatives.
Conference sessions included valuable information for new users as well as people who have been using FICS' software for years. A new user, Raquel Gutierrez, AVP/ Servicing Collections Clerk for American National Bank & Trust, said, "I was extremely pleased with the conference. I was most appreciative of all the great reference material that was accessible to me. I would recommend this conference to new users!" Jerrilyn Tancrell, Mortgage Servicing Supervisor for St. Mary's Bank, said "This year's conference was great as always—very informative. I learn something new every year even though I have been a user of the FICS® systems for over 25 years."
Ginnie Mae® representatives discussed Reporting and Feedback System (RFS) expanded data collection changes and prepayment penalties. Fannie Mae® representatives discussed the 2022 cash simplification and guaranty fee changes. On the origination side, Fannie Mae® representatives discussed how Desktop Underwriter® now uses verification service reports to consider borrowers' 12-month positive rent payment history in an initiative to help more first-time homebuyers qualify for a mortgage.
Leah Sommerville, DocMagic's Senior Account Executive for eService, demonstrated the eClosing process within DocMagic's eSign portal from the borrower and lender perspectives. FICS' Krista Harris demonstrated how to order closing documents from DocMagic within Loan Producer®, explaining the different hybrid eClosing options available through DocMagic, including a total eClosing.
"There are so many changes in mortgage technology each year that even after 35 years I continue to appreciate and look forward to the professional presentations, regulatory updates, and system enhancement reviews provided by FICS' employees and industry speakers," said Dawn Gibbs, CEO of FICS®.
FICS' 2023 Users' Conference will be held April 19th – 21st in Dallas.
About FICS®
FICS® is a leading mortgage software company specializing in flexible, cost-effective, in-house mortgage loan origination, residential mortgage servicing and commercial mortgage servicing software for mortgage lenders, housing agencies, banks, and credit unions. FICS' software solutions provide customers the flexibility to choose an in-house or cloud hosting solution. The company also provides innovative document management, API, and web-based capabilities in its full suite of products. Visit www.fics.com for more information about our exceptional mortgage software solutions.
