The Worldwide Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Industry is Expected to Reach $69.5 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market by Activity Area, Facility Size, Revenue Source, Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global family/indoor entertainment centers market size was valued at $25.14 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $69.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Family/indoor entertainment center (FEC) is a compact indoor/outdoor amusement parks marketed for families with young children to teens, and are frequently wholly indoors or linked to a bigger operation such as a theme park. It provides a wide range of recreational activities for people of all ages. FECs often serve sub-regional markets inside larger metropolitan areas and are smaller than full-scale amusement parks, having fewer attractions and a cheaper per-person per-hour cost to consumers than traditional amusement parks. Families prefer FECs over outdoor entertainment centers as a source of amusement and relaxation since external conditions and climatic change have no effect on the customers' enjoyment or experience.
Favorable youth demographics and continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play boost the growth of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market. In addition, increase in number of malls positively impacts the growth of the market. However, increase in ticket prices and rise in popularity of home and mobile gaming hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in investments in new games and attractions is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.
The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented based on activity area, facility size, revenue source, type, visitor demographics, and region. In terms of activity area, the market is classified into arcade studios, AR & VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. Depending on facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres.
Depending on revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into children's entertainment centers (CECs), children's edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs). In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children (0-8), families with children (9-12), teenagers (13-19), young adults (20-25), and adults (ages 25+). Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets
- Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global family/indoor entertainment centers market trends is provided in the report
- The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry
- The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential
Key Market Segments
By Activity area
- Arcade Studios
- AR & VR Gaming Zones
- Physical Play Activities
- Skill/Competition Games
- Others
By Facility Size
- Up to 5,000 sq ft
- 5,001 to 10,000 sq ft
- 10,001 to 20,000 sq ft
- 20,001 to 40,000 sq ft
- 1 to 10 Acres
- 10 to 30 Acres
- Over 30 Acres
By Revenue Source
- Entry Fees & Ticket Sales
- Food & Beverages
- Merchandising
- Advertisement
- Others
By Type
- Children's Entertainment Centers (CECs)
- Children's Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)
- Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)
- Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)
By Visitor Demographics
- Families with Children (0-9)
- Families with Children (9-12)
- Teenagers (12-18)
- Young Adults (18-24)
- Adults (Ages 24+)
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Denmark
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Cinergy Entertainment Group
- CEC Entertainment, Inc
- Dave & Buster's, Inc
- Disney
- Fun City
- Funriders
- KidZania
- Lucky Strike Entertainment
- Scene75 Entertainment Centers
- SMAAASH
