The Worldwide Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Industry is Expected to Reach $69.5 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market by Activity Area, Facility Size, Revenue Source, Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global family/indoor entertainment centers market size was valued at $25.14 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $69.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Family/indoor entertainment center (FEC) is a compact indoor/outdoor amusement parks marketed for families with young children to teens, and are frequently wholly indoors or linked to a bigger operation such as a theme park. It provides a wide range of recreational activities for people of all ages. FECs often serve sub-regional markets inside larger metropolitan areas and are smaller than full-scale amusement parks, having fewer attractions and a cheaper per-person per-hour cost to consumers than traditional amusement parks. Families prefer FECs over outdoor entertainment centers as a source of amusement and relaxation since external conditions and climatic change have no effect on the customers' enjoyment or experience.

Favorable youth demographics and continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play boost the growth of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market. In addition, increase in number of malls positively impacts the growth of the market. However, increase in ticket prices and rise in popularity of home and mobile gaming hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in investments in new games and attractions is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented based on activity area, facility size, revenue source, type, visitor demographics, and region. In terms of activity area, the market is classified into arcade studios, AR & VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. Depending on facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres.

Depending on revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into children's entertainment centers (CECs), children's edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs). In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children (0-8), families with children (9-12), teenagers (13-19), young adults (20-25), and adults (ages 25+). Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

By Activity area

Arcade Studios

AR & VR Gaming Zones

Physical Play Activities

Skill/Competition Games

Others

By Facility Size

Up to 5,000 sq ft

5,001 to 10,000 sq ft

10,001 to 20,000 sq ft

20,001 to 40,000 sq ft

1 to 10 Acres

10 to 30 Acres

Over 30 Acres

By Revenue Source

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertisement

Others

By Type

Children's Entertainment Centers (CECs)

Children's Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

By Visitor Demographics

Families with Children (0-9)

Families with Children (9-12)

Teenagers (12-18)

Young Adults (18-24)

Adults (Ages 24+)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Denmark

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Cinergy Entertainment Group

CEC Entertainment, Inc

Dave & Buster's, Inc

Disney

Fun City

Funriders

KidZania

Lucky Strike Entertainment

Scene75 Entertainment Centers

SMAAASH

