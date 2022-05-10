Global Weather Forecasting Services Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Weather Forecasting Services Market by Forecasting Type and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global weather forecasting services market size was valued at $1.63 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Weather forecasting services use software, tools, and models to undertake strategic analysis of atmospheric data, to anticipate weather conditions for a specific place within a given time frame. The forecasting technique is based on meteorological functions. Weather forecasting models employ a large amount of organized and unstructured data to produce better analytical output, which allows for the optimization of company profits in various end-use sectors.

Growth associated with the aviation & shipping industry and rise in safety concerns among end-use industries drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in the production of renewable energy fuels the growth of the market. However, complexities associated with weather forecasting models and lack of skilled workforce is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in computing systems and growth of the transportation industry among developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The weather forecasting services market is segmented based on forecasting type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of forecasting type, the market is segmented into short-range forecasting, medium-range forecasting, and long-range forecasting. On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into transportation, aviation, energy & utilities, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), agriculture, media, manufacturing, retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the weather forecasting services market analysis include AccuWeather, Inc., BMT Group, ENAV, Fugro, Global Weather Corporation, Met Office, Precision Weather Services, Skymet Weather Services Pvt., Ltd., Skyview Systems Ltd., and The Weather Company. These players have adopted various strategies to increase market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global weather forecasting services market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Key Market Segments

By Forecasting Type

Short-range Forecasting

Medium-range Forecasting

Long-range Forecasting

By End-use Industry

Transportation

Aviation

Energy & Utilities

Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Agriculture

Media

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Global Weather Corporation

Accuweather Inc

BMT Group

Skymet Weather Services Pvt, Ltd

Precision Weather

The Weather Company

Fugro

Enav SpA

Met Office

Skyview Systems Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx18qz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005866/en/