Global Weather Forecasting Services Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Weather Forecasting Services Market by Forecasting Type and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global weather forecasting services market size was valued at $1.63 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Weather forecasting services use software, tools, and models to undertake strategic analysis of atmospheric data, to anticipate weather conditions for a specific place within a given time frame. The forecasting technique is based on meteorological functions. Weather forecasting models employ a large amount of organized and unstructured data to produce better analytical output, which allows for the optimization of company profits in various end-use sectors.
Growth associated with the aviation & shipping industry and rise in safety concerns among end-use industries drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in the production of renewable energy fuels the growth of the market. However, complexities associated with weather forecasting models and lack of skilled workforce is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in computing systems and growth of the transportation industry among developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The weather forecasting services market is segmented based on forecasting type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of forecasting type, the market is segmented into short-range forecasting, medium-range forecasting, and long-range forecasting. On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into transportation, aviation, energy & utilities, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), agriculture, media, manufacturing, retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in the weather forecasting services market analysis include AccuWeather, Inc., BMT Group, ENAV, Fugro, Global Weather Corporation, Met Office, Precision Weather Services, Skymet Weather Services Pvt., Ltd., Skyview Systems Ltd., and The Weather Company. These players have adopted various strategies to increase market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global weather forecasting services market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets
- Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry
- The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential
Key Market Segments
By Forecasting Type
- Short-range Forecasting
- Medium-range Forecasting
- Long-range Forecasting
By End-use Industry
- Transportation
- Aviation
- Energy & Utilities
- Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Agriculture
- Media
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Global Weather Corporation
- Accuweather Inc
- BMT Group
- Skymet Weather Services Pvt, Ltd
- Precision Weather
- The Weather Company
- Fugro
- Enav SpA
- Met Office
- Skyview Systems Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx18qz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005866/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.