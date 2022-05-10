Dynamo Software Annual User Conference to Focus on Deeper Tech Integration Into Alternative Investments Ecosystem

Premier private investment industry user event provides insights to drive new business growth and multi-level networking opportunities with peers, industry experts, and Dynamo experts
Dynamo Software, Inc., a market-leading provider of end-to-end cloud software for the alternative investment management industry, today announced an annual conference agenda for Dynamo University '22. This year's sessions are designed to foster deeper technology integration into private investment processes and workflows. Dynamo University '22 will include engaging event speakers, peer discussions, and instructional sessions. The annual two-day educational and networking conference will be held May 19-20, 2022 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston.
Dynamo University '22 will bring members of the private investment community and Dynamo leadership together to participate in a high-stakes conference. The conference's agenda is filled with innovative engagement around Dynamo's end-to-end cloud platform, along with practical knowledge to help users optimize and grow their business. As the only full-stack platform tailored to the private investment landscape, Dynamo is designed to streamline, centralize, and organize, all aspects of the private investment process across the organization.
Dynamo University '22 will feature a three-tiered track approach – General Partner (GP), Limited Partner (LP), and sessions that appeal to both GPs and LPs.
Highlights during this year's conference include:
- A keynote address from Tom Hardin, also known as "Tipper X,". Hardin became the FBI's most productive cooperating witness in Operation Perfect Hedge, a sting set up by the federal government in 2007-2012 targeting the hedge fund industry.
- Guest speaker Cathy Hackl, known as the Godmother of the Metaverse, has worked in metaverse-related industries for almost a decade. She is a tech futurist who guides organizations as they integrate into the exponentially growing technological landscape.
- Product roadmap discussions led by Dynamo's Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder Krassen Draganov. Attendees will learn about recently added features and see a sneak peek of what's on the horizon.
- Breakout sessions and technical deep dives designed to help Dynamo users grow their business with topics including investor onboarding and Investor Portal use and optimization, advanced CRM features and admin training, and private market analytics.
- An evening of networking and relaxation with a private event at Encore Boston Harbor's Mémoire for a truly enchanting experience. Mémoire's setting flaunts lustrous gold surfaces, plush leather accents, custom marble tables, and glistening chandeliers.
Learn more and register here:
Dynamo University 2022 Tickets, Thu, May 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM | Eventbrite
About Dynamo Software, Inc.
Dynamo Software's mission is to be the leading global, end-to-end cloud software platform for the alternatives ecosystem, serving the information sharing and analytical data needs of our constituents. Since 1998, the company has been providing industry-tailored, highly-configurable investment management, reporting and data management cloud software solutions to the global alternative investment industry. Dynamo's cloud-based solutions serve the private investment landscape including: private equity and venture capital funds, real estate investment firms, hedge funds, endowments, pensions, foundations, prime brokers, fund of funds, family offices, and fund administrators. The Dynamo™ platform has improved the productivity of fundraising, deal management, research management, investor servicing, portfolio management, and compliance teams worldwide. Dynamo has a global footprint with operations across the US, UK, Continental Europe, and Asia.
For more information, please visit www.DynamoSoftware.com.
