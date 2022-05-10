TechTarget Reports First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. TTGT today announced financial results for the three (3) months ended March 31, 2022 by posting them to our website. Please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investor.techtarget.com to view our Letter to Shareholders with supplemental financial information.
Conference Call and Webcast
TechTarget will discuss these financial results in a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) today (May 10, 2022). Our Letter to Shareholders with supplemental financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website simultaneously with this press release.
NOTE: Our Letter to Shareholders will not be read on the conference call. The conference call will include only brief remarks followed by questions and answers.
The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of TechTarget's conference call, which can be accessed on our investor relations website at https://investor.techtarget.com. The conference call can also be heard via telephone by dialing:
- United States (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205
- United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544
- Canada (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
- Canada (Local): 1 226 828 7575
- All Other Locations: + 1 929 526 1599
- Access code: 635847
- Please access the call at least 10 minutes prior to the time the conference is set to begin.
- Please ask to be joined into the TechTarget call.
For those investors unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay of the conference call will be available via telephone beginning May 10, 2022 one (1) hour after the conference call through June 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the replay:
- United States (Toll Free): 1 866 813 9403
- United States (Local): 1 929 458 6194
- Canada (Local): 1 226 828 7578
- United Kingdom (Local): 0204 525 0658
- All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
- Access Code: 929590
The webcast replay will also be available on https://investor.techtarget.com during the same period.
About TechTarget
TechTarget TTGT is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.
TechTarget and its subsidiaries have offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.
© 2022 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
