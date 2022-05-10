Worldwide Pharmacy Automation System Industry to 2030 - Featuring Omnicell, Script Pro and Lonza Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pharmacy Automation System Market by Product Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmacy automation system market was valued at $5001 million in 2020, and is assessed to reach $11211 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Pharmacy automation system enables pharmacies for medication counting, prescription management, compound preparation, dispensing, packaging, and inventory management. These systems are required to minimize prescription errors, which lead to consumption of incorrect or inappropriate medications.

Pharmacy automation systems have managed the course of pharmacy undertakings, such as filling &capping of drugs, administration &storing of drugs, and labeling prescriptions. These systems can store and direct more than 200-300 medications and patients' information in an appropriate way. Rise in gathering of automated systems is expected to guarantee prominent productivity and describes how much prescriptions are served by the pharmacy in a short span of time.

The growth of the pharmacy automation systems market is driven by rise in incidence of diseases such as cancer and cardiac disorders. In addition, surge in need to reduce prescription & dispensing errors, growth in healthcare expenditure in emerging nations, and technological advancements for workflow optimization fuel the demand for pharmacy automation systems, thereby driving the market growth. However, high installation cost of these systems is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, innovative types of progress in pharmacy automation systems bring about added highlights, higher achievement rate, and more current businesses of contraption, depending on their use in different pharmacy processes.

The impact of COVID-19 on the pharmacy automation system market was positive. This was due to surge in demand for automated dispensing systems for curbing the dosage errors, which rose owing to surge in prescription volume across the pharmacies in the world. Furthermore, surge in awareness related to benefits of automation in curbing the spread of COVID-19 has boosted the demand for pharmacy automation systems.

The pharmacy automation system market is segmented into product type and end user type. By product type, it is divided into automated medication dispensing systems, automated storage & retrieval system; automated labeling system, tabletop tablet counters, and automated compounding devices. By end user, it is fragmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and others. By Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Automated Packaging & Labeling Systems

Tabletop Tablet Counters

Automated Compounding Devices

By End User

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital pharmacy

Others (Long-Term Care Pharmacy, Clinic Pharmacy, and Mail Order Pharmacy)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Mentioned

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Omnicell Inc.

Script Pro Llc

Parata

Lonza

baxter

Danaher

Capsa Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

RX Safe

