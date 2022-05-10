Worldwide Pharmacy Automation System Industry to 2030 - Featuring Omnicell, Script Pro and Lonza Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pharmacy Automation System Market by Product Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmacy automation system market was valued at $5001 million in 2020, and is assessed to reach $11211 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Pharmacy automation system enables pharmacies for medication counting, prescription management, compound preparation, dispensing, packaging, and inventory management. These systems are required to minimize prescription errors, which lead to consumption of incorrect or inappropriate medications.
Pharmacy automation systems have managed the course of pharmacy undertakings, such as filling &capping of drugs, administration &storing of drugs, and labeling prescriptions. These systems can store and direct more than 200-300 medications and patients' information in an appropriate way. Rise in gathering of automated systems is expected to guarantee prominent productivity and describes how much prescriptions are served by the pharmacy in a short span of time.
The growth of the pharmacy automation systems market is driven by rise in incidence of diseases such as cancer and cardiac disorders. In addition, surge in need to reduce prescription & dispensing errors, growth in healthcare expenditure in emerging nations, and technological advancements for workflow optimization fuel the demand for pharmacy automation systems, thereby driving the market growth. However, high installation cost of these systems is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Furthermore, innovative types of progress in pharmacy automation systems bring about added highlights, higher achievement rate, and more current businesses of contraption, depending on their use in different pharmacy processes.
The impact of COVID-19 on the pharmacy automation system market was positive. This was due to surge in demand for automated dispensing systems for curbing the dosage errors, which rose owing to surge in prescription volume across the pharmacies in the world. Furthermore, surge in awareness related to benefits of automation in curbing the spread of COVID-19 has boosted the demand for pharmacy automation systems.
The pharmacy automation system market is segmented into product type and end user type. By product type, it is divided into automated medication dispensing systems, automated storage & retrieval system; automated labeling system, tabletop tablet counters, and automated compounding devices. By end user, it is fragmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and others. By Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets
- It offers a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities
- A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities
- The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
- Automated Medication Dispensing Systems
- Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
- Automated Packaging & Labeling Systems
- Tabletop Tablet Counters
- Automated Compounding Devices
By End User
- Retail Pharmacy
- Hospital pharmacy
- Others (Long-Term Care Pharmacy, Clinic Pharmacy, and Mail Order Pharmacy)
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Mentioned
- Becton, Dickinson And Company
- Omnicell Inc.
- Script Pro Llc
- Parata
- Lonza
- baxter
- Danaher
- Capsa Healthcare
- Cerner Corporation
- RX Safe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yi9ipv
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005862/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.