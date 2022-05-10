Ryan Acquires Greystone Property Tax Advisors, Expanding Property Tax Consulting Services in United States

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of Greystone Property Tax Advisors ("Greystone"), a property tax consulting firm located outside of Boston, Massachusetts. Greystone provides a single point of contact for clients' tax appeals, reports, and budgets, freeing up bandwidth for them to increase operational efficiency.

"Our Property Tax team has grown tremendously in the United States over the last couple of years," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. "The addition of Greystone Property Tax Advisors enhances our property tax consulting capabilities and will benefit clients from both firms by combining industry-leading expertise and expanding market coverage across the country."

In conjunction with the acquisition, William Quigley, Jr., Principal and Founder of Greystone, will join Ryan as Principal in the Property Tax practice along with his team.

"I have enjoyed not only building the Greystone business but building it with scale while maintaining a thorough commitment to our clients' unique property tax needs, and with Ryan's world-class client service and award-winning work environment, we will continue to fulfill those needs," said Quigley. "I am excited to work alongside Ryan's leadership team and my colleagues in the Boston office and also look forward to adding value and expertise to their ever-growing property tax group. Their long and impressive track record of acquiring and successfully integrating property tax firms played a significant role in our decision to join the Ryan team."

The acquisition of Greystone follows Ryan's recent acquisition of Marvin F. Poer and Company, the second-largest property tax consulting firm in the United States. Combined, these two transactions expand the services offered to Ryan's property tax clients and further cements Ryan as a leader in property tax consulting services in the United States.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

