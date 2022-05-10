Global Unified Endpoint Management Market to 2030 - by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Unified Endpoint Management Market by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Unified endpoint management (UEM) is a security approach that helps businesses manage, control, and secure internet-enabled devices from a single console or interface. It is also an evolution and combination of mobile device management (MDM), enterprise mobility management (EMM), and capabilities of traditional client management tools.
A typical UEM solution enhances scope of device administration and data security through fundamental abilities such as threat detection, mitigation & remediation capabilities, security updates, software & OS deployment, patch management, logging, mobile device management, device compliance, workstation remote control options, and remote wiping of lost or stolen devices.
Growth in use of mobile devices among the workforce and rapid growth of IT footprints in organizations primarily drives growth of the global unified endpoint management market. In addition, rising cyber threats among organizations, coupled with compliance regulations and need for integrated UEM solutions fuel demand for the UEM solutions. However, device and OS fragmentation and high deployment cost are projected to hamper growth of the market. On the other hand, growth in adoption of cloud-based solutions and rise in adoption of Internet of Things are estimated to be opportunistic for the unified endpoint management market growth.
The unified endpoint management market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. According to the organization size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and SME's.
On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & telecom, government & defense, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, retail & consumer goods and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Some of the major players in the market are CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., Citrix Systems, INC., International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, Apple Inc., DELL INC., DivX, LLC., Fasoo, NortonLifeLock, Inc., NEXTLABS INC., and Broadcom, Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in usage of mobile devices among the workforce
- IT asset footprints are growing rapidly in organizations
- Rise in cyber threats among organizations, coupled with compliance regulations
Restraints
- Device and OS fragmentation
- High deployment costs
Opportunities
- Growth in adoption of cloud-based solutions
