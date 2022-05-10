Global Unified Endpoint Management Market to 2030 - by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Unified Endpoint Management Market by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unified endpoint management (UEM) is a security approach that helps businesses manage, control, and secure internet-enabled devices from a single console or interface. It is also an evolution and combination of mobile device management (MDM), enterprise mobility management (EMM), and capabilities of traditional client management tools.

A typical UEM solution enhances scope of device administration and data security through fundamental abilities such as threat detection, mitigation & remediation capabilities, security updates, software & OS deployment, patch management, logging, mobile device management, device compliance, workstation remote control options, and remote wiping of lost or stolen devices.

Growth in use of mobile devices among the workforce and rapid growth of IT footprints in organizations primarily drives growth of the global unified endpoint management market. In addition, rising cyber threats among organizations, coupled with compliance regulations and need for integrated UEM solutions fuel demand for the UEM solutions. However, device and OS fragmentation and high deployment cost are projected to hamper growth of the market. On the other hand, growth in adoption of cloud-based solutions and rise in adoption of Internet of Things are estimated to be opportunistic for the unified endpoint management market growth.

The unified endpoint management market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. According to the organization size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and SME's.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & telecom, government & defense, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, retail & consumer goods and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Unified endpoint management market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of Unified endpoint management market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in usage of mobile devices among the workforce

IT asset footprints are growing rapidly in organizations

Rise in cyber threats among organizations, coupled with compliance regulations

Restraints

Device and OS fragmentation

High deployment costs

Opportunities

Growth in adoption of cloud-based solutions

Key Market Segments

By Component

Solutions

Service

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small & medium sized enterprise

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Government & Defence

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Retail & Consumer Goods

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

Citrix Systems, INC.

International Business Machines Corporation

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe

Apple Inc.

DELL INC.

DivX, LLC.

Fasoo

NortonLifeLock, Inc.

NEXTLABS INC.

Broadcomm, Inc.

