Peach Selected as Visa Ready for BNPL Launch Partner

Peach Finance, a modern and configurable lending technology platform that helps lenders build, launch and scale new lending products, today announced that it has been selected as a launch partner for the Visa Ready for BNPL Program.
As part of the program, Peach will help Visa clients power BNPL programs.
Peach's platform is designed to help lenders launch and scale modern lending products. Peach provides a loan management system, an integrated suite of servicing tools and Compliance Guard™, a proprietary compliance monitoring system. Unlike other lending platforms, Peach gives lenders full configurability both at launch and at scale—so they can adapt to evolving technologies, markets, regulations and customer preferences. Peach was built by leaders from top fintechs like Affirm, Avant and Prosper, who set out to create the most configurable, robust, compliance-forward and future-proof lending platform in the market.
"We're proud to be part of the Visa Ready for BNPL Program," said Russell Braden, Peach's VP of Product. "Visa is playing an important role in bringing Visa clients and partners together to strengthen the BNPL ecosystem and foster innovation. We look forward to parlaying our team's unique background in BNPL and modern lending technology into helping Visa clients launch best-in-class BNPL programs that deepen customer engagement and loyalty."
More information can be found on the Visa Ready website at https://partner.visa.com/site/programs/visa-ready.html. Visa clients interested in learning more about Peach can reach out to info@peachfinance.com.
About Peach
Peach is a leading lending technology platform that enables fintechs and traditional financial institutions to quickly launch new lending programs. The company's fully integrated suite of API-based products includes a loan management system with 200+ configuration variables, CRM, borrower portal, payment processing, communications, reporting, first-party collections tools, and Compliance Guard™. Peach was built by leaders from top fintechs like Affirm, Avant and Prosper, who set out to create the most configurable, robust, compliance-forward and future-proof lending platform in the market. In September 2021, Peach raised a $20M Series A. Learn more at peachfinance.com.
