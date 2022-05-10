Pipedrive Launches Messaging Inbox and Integrations with WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and DocuSign

WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger integrations bring all customer conversations into Pipedrive and convert them into leads and deals.

Integration with DocuSign drives small businesses' adoption of online sales documents.

Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and revenue management platform for small businesses, launched a new messaging inbox and three new integrations with strategic apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and DocuSign.

Integrations with WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger enable Pipedrive users to get new leads from messenger tools and have conversations with them directly from their CRM. An integration with DocuSign, the world's #1 e-signature solution, allows users to create, send, sign and manage online sales documents without having to switch between different tabs.

"During the past couple of years, we have witnessed a tremendous shift in digitalization in all business areas, including sales. Talking to our customers has given us a clear indication that technology has changed sales professionals' expectations of the tools they use. Supporting remote sales with secure, smart and intuitive solutions that enable sales professionals to manage all customer conversations, proposals, quotes and contracts within their CRM, is nowadays a must-have," said Shaun Shirazian, CPO, Pipedrive.

With a total of 3.3 billion users, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are the most popular communication platforms in the world and are some of the most searched and requested integrations on Pipedrive Marketplace. The tremendous growth of messaging apps offers endless opportunities for sales professionals to use these platforms for lead generation, as well as conversations with prospects and customers. With the new messenger inbox and integrations Pipedrive users can:

Add contacts, leads or deals from conversations in a second.

Automatically store conversation history in a related contact, lead or deal.

Get shared access to all conversations within the team for a better context.

Organize all the conversations and assign them to the right team members.

The DocuSign integration complements Pipedrive's own Smart Docs tool as users can create envelopes in Smart Docs and send them out for signature using DocuSign. By integrating DocuSign into Pipedrive workflow, the users can:

Have secure electronic signature features at their fingertips.

Customize the message they send to their client.

Set the signing order to ensure that the document is signed by the right parties at the right time.

Customize their signature in a way that's reflective of a physical signature.

Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and DocuSign apps can be downloaded from Pipedrive Marketplace, accompanied by more than 320 other apps covering the whole revenue cycle.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the U.S. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

