New BNPL Study Shatters Myths about Millennials and Gen Z and Creates Opportunities for Banks

Study suggest banks should be building relationships with these audiences because of good credit histories and strong interest in BNPL
A new consumer study shatters perceptions about Millennials and Generation Z consumers when it comes to their preferences and eligibility around innovative financing products. They are, in fact, high-quality credit users and are more inclined to use a buy now pay later (BNPL) solution from their preferred financial institution, according to research commissioned by financial technology firm Amount.
Survey results from the study show that Millennials and Gen Z BNPL users are highly educated homeowners with strong credit ratings. As household incomes increase so, too, does interest in BNPL. The data suggests banks should be building relationships with these groups because of their attractive financial profiles and strong credit histories.
"As our research shows, the preference for BNPL among these younger, financially savvy generations opens up prime opportunities for banks seeking to acquire a significant share of a new and growing value pool of customers," said Adam Hughes, CEO of Amount. "By educating consumers on BNPL and tailoring more BNPL offerings to customers, financial institutions can build and maintain many long-term, high-value customer relationships for years to come."
The report, "Buy Now, Pay Later: Today's Greatest Customer Acquisition Opportunities for Banks," also reveals that consumers in these demographic segments would prefer to use BNPL from their own bank, if it were offered. BNPL has become an increasingly popular payment method and can be a gateway to enhanced customer relationships.
Highlights from the research include:
- Nearly 60% of all respondents would prefer a bank-backed BNPL offering
- 70% of respondents have an "Excellent" or "Good" credit rating
- Those earning $100K or more have the greatest interest in BNPL (87%) vs those in lower income brackets
- Almost 70% have a college degree or higher
- 60% are homeowners
This study was conducted by research firm Advertiser Perceptions on behalf of Amount. Advertiser Perceptions surveyed 501 U.S. consumers in October 2021. The research focused on customers ages 18-44 who have used BNPL solutions in the past 12 months or were planning to use them in the next six months. To view the research findings in their entirety, download Buy Now, Pay Later: Today's Greatest Customer Acquisition Opportunities for Banks.
About Amount
Amount helps financial institutions make banking simpler, safer and more convenient with a full suite of end-to-end omnichannel consumer, small business and BNPL solutions. Developed by lending industry experts, Amount's fully integrated and flexible platform is underpinned by enterprise bank-grade infrastructure and compliance, enabling banks to securely power new and differentiated offerings within months — not years. With Amount, banks can optimize performance across product categories while tapping into various service offerings including customer acquisition, funnel and performance assessments, and risk analytics. Amount clients include financial institutions collectively managing just over $3.1T in US assets and servicing more than 50 million U.S. customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005551/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.