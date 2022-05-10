The Geeks Have Spoken: SeatGeek Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Driven by their culture, fan obsession, flexible work environments, and never-ending supply of craft coffee, the SeatGeek Geeks rated their company "the best"

SeatGeek, the technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, was named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. The list highlights companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures. SeatGeek stands out from the crowd because of how it engages employees, provides learning and development opportunities, and cultivates an environment where people come first.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey on topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Here's one Geek's testimonial (taken directly from the survey):

"Where do I begin? I have never in my life been excited to go to work until I became employed at SeatGeek. I am the happiest I have ever been in my professional career here. I am genuinely motivated to overachieve because I love this organization and want it to succeed. I feel so respected and valued by the company's leaders and my coworkers. My managers have assisted in my growth by encouraging me to go out of my comfort zone and supporting me every step of the way. I love the people I work with and the work hard/play hard culture we have."

In terms of stacking trophies, SeatGeek has been on a roll. The company also landed on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list for the third time in five years - more than any other major live event ticketing company. And most recently, SeatGeek made the #3 spot on Andreesen Horowitz's prestigious Marketplace 100 List, a ranking of the largest consumer-facing private companies.

"Let's face it, the last few years haven't been easy on anyone. The pandemic has given a lot of people good reason to step back, gain perspective, and ask themselves, ‘Am I happy at work? Am I happy in life?'," said Russ D'Souza, SeatGeek co-founder. "Building a successful and thriving workplace doesn't happen at the exec level. Rather it's a bottom-up process involving employees at all levels and requires a lot of listening, flexibility, and empathy. Making it on this list is a great validator because the feedback comes anonymously from the employees themselves. We've grown at a breakneck pace as live events have made a feverish comeback from pandemic lows, and yes, we're hiring and looking for amazing talent to join this exceptional team."

And if you think you have what it takes to become a Geek because you're voraciously curious, caring, adaptable, bold yet humble, and a team player? Pull up a seat.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC's Broadway and London's West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.

