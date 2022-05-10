Corsair Gaming to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR ("Corsair"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.
Upcoming Investor Conferences
Michael G. Potter, Corsair's chief financial officer, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Corsair's Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at each investor conference.
About Corsair Gaming, Inc.
Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting and esports coaching and services, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.
Corsair also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops and Gamer Sensei brand, an esports coaching platform.
