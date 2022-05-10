EVgo Selected as Electric Vehicle Charging Network Provider for Portland, Maine

Public-Private Partnership to Bring EVgo's Reliable and Convenient Charging Infrastructure to Maine's Largest City

EVgo Inc. EVGO, the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced that it was selected as the City of Portland's partner to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure on city-owned property. Through the partnership, EVgo will install eight direct current fast chargers (DCFC) and up to 44 Level 2 chargers across Portland, Maine.

EVgo is the first North American EV charging network powered by 100% renewable electricity, aligning with Portland's commitment to deliver more options for the city fleet and residents to reduce their carbon emissions. The City of Portland has committed to reducing emissions 80% by 2050 and shifting to 100% clean energy for the municipality's needs by 2040. With roughly 30% of the carbon emissions in the City of Portland each year coming from the transportation sector, this partnership to deploy a combination of fast charging and level 2 charging around the city will be critical to enabling drivers to go electric and be able to charge their vehicles around town.

"EVgo is thrilled to be working with the City of Portland, Maine to bring EV charging solutions to City sites to help locals, visitors, and the municipal fleet all make the switch to driving electric," said Colin Murchie, Senior Director of Business Development at EVgo. "Portland has always been a place that recognizes the different ways to sail a ship, and a combination of fast charging and level 2 charging are exactly what's needed for Portland's teachers, city employees, residents and visitors to meet their needs as they shift to EVs."

"Portland residents need to feel confident about charging before they buy an electric vehicle," said City Sustainability Director Troy Moon. "That's why we're working with EVgo to create charging hubs in neighborhoods with large numbers of multi-family buildings. Residents who don't have access to home charging will be able to plug in their vehicle close to home and then go about their business while it charges."

Once installed, EVgo's DC fast chargers will offer Portland drivers access to 100+ kW chargers, capable of charging as much as 80% in 15-45 minutes. * The Level 2 chargers will provide teachers and city employees with access to workplace charging during school hours. The chargers in the school parking lots will also be available for public use during hours that school is not in session. In addition, Portland drivers will gain all the benefits of EVgo's broader industry-leading network across more than 30 states, with its proven reliability, broad geographic reach and 24/7 customer support.

EVgo EVGO is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 850 charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states and approximately 340,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

