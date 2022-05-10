JMI Equity Opens Washington, D.C. Office, Expanding its East Coast Presence

JMI Equity ("JMI"), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies, today announced the opening of a new office in Washington, D.C. Located in the CityCenter neighborhood, the new office expands JMI's presence on the East Coast in a vibrant innovation hub and investment community, which is already home to an extensive ecosystem of former and current JMI portfolio companies.
Similar to JMI's existing offices in Baltimore and San Diego, the D.C. office will focus on identifying and partnering with exceptional management teams of fast-growing software companies to drive sustained long-term growth. With several current portfolio companies in the D.C. metropolitan area – including ChurnZero, Employee Navigator, Level Access, Higher Logic, and Unanet – the JMI team will be able to work even more closely with management teams to create strong, sustainable businesses that provide jobs and other opportunities to people throughout the region and beyond.
"We are thrilled to announce the East Coast expansion of JMI, especially in D.C.'s thriving technology community with such a deep pool of diverse talent," said Harry Gruner, Founder and Managing General Partner at JMI. "Now on our 11th fund, our new office expands our East Coast footprint and will help us continue to foster the same disciplined investment approach and culture of collaboration that have made our firm so successful over the past three decades. As one unified team across all three offices, we could not be more excited for the future of JMI."
About JMI Equity
JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 170 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 110 exits, and raised more than $6 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information, visit www.jmi.com.
