Behavioral Health Center of Excellence and Centene Announce Partnership to Advance Quality in Autism Treatment Outcomes

Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE), a data-driven healthcare accreditor, today announced a strategic partnership with Centene Corporation CNC that will research and advance continuous improvement in Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) treatment delivery and support access to quality services for people on the autism spectrum and related developmental disabilities.

This partnership brings together BHCOE's quality measurement expertise as the international standards developer and accreditor for ABA therapy organizations with Centene's commitment to delivering integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services for some of the nation's most vulnerable populations.

This research collaboration will help better assess treatment outcomes and quality of care through formalized measurements of ABA services. These measures will allow benchmarking of national healthcare quality standards for behavioral health that aim to improve quality and efficiency. They will also be foundational in delivering ABA services within a value-based care framework.

This partnership comes at a critical time for ensuring access to quality ABA services. Recent findings from the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network found a higher prevalence of autism in children than ever before. In its latest report, the CDC states an estimated 18% increase in children identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) from 2016 to 2018. As ABA represents more than half of all healthcare services that individuals on the autism spectrum receive, these measures are urgently needed to develop accessible, comprehensive ABA solutions that meet member needs while assuring quality care.

"The CDC's report on ASD prevalence is a call-to-action to the autism community to scale and adapt so it can responsibly build access to quality services now," said Sara Gershfeld Litvak, BHCOE's Chief Executive Officer. "The best way to do that is by adopting evidence and quality-based clinical standards for ABA that are quantifiable, demonstrate the beneficial outcomes of services received, and expand access by aligning care with value-driven reimbursement systems. BHCOE has created those measurable standards and our agreement with Centene represents our continued commitment to ensuring that families' needs are met with quality services."

"Centene shares a common goal with BHCOE to ensure access to equitable, high-quality ABA services for those with ASD," said Dr. Indira Paharia, Chief Operating Officer of Behavioral Health for Centene. "ABA is a growing need for the populations we serve, and this collaboration supports our commitment to ensure the highest quality standards using evidenced-based best practices that support our providers in delivering the best care to our members."

About BHCOE

Behavioral Health Center of Excellence® (BHCOE®) is an ANSI-accredited accrediting body within the autism field. Over the last seven years, BHCOE has dedicated itself to transforming care for people with autism and related developmental disabilities through a relentless focus on serving as a source for the autism community on how best to improve the quality of care, safety, well-being, and life for patients and families. To learn more about BHCOE, visit www.bhcoe.org.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 25 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

