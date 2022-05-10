Greene Park Capital Collaborates With Canadian Healthcare REIT on $602 Million Real Estate Transaction

Greene Park Capital, a healthcare real estate investment firm, announced the close of a $602 million transaction in collaboration with its capital partner, a Canadian healthcare real estate investment trust, marking the REIT's entry into the U.S. The portfolio includes 27 specialized healthcare real estate assets across five asset classes located in 10 states.

"This transaction establishes a significant milestone for Greene Park Capital, a healthcare real estate investment firm that invests in and manages specialized properties that provide quality care and are poised to adapt to the changing delivery of healthcare," Greene Park Co-Founder and Managing Partner Carrie Hiebeler said. "Driven by the strength of our management team with more than 120 years of healthcare real estate experience, our knowledge of this nuanced area of investing, our future view of healthcare, and our ability to source deals, we bring to our business partners extensive industry connections and broad access to both buyers and sellers in the U.S., U.K. and Europe."

The diverse portfolio of assets included in this initial transaction are medical office buildings, acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities ("IRF"), ambulatory surgical centers ("ASC"), micro hospitals and behavioral health facilities.

Greene Park Capital, established in 2020, said that its pipeline of opportunities is robust, with business partners attracted to its investment thesis and innovative operating model.

"Our strategy is to focus on customer-centric healthcare providers that can adapt to new technologies, new delivery models, and evolving regulations. The value of our properties is driven by what happens inside those real estate assets in response to those changing healthcare dynamics," Greene Park Co-Founder and Managing Partner Jason Simmers said. "We believe our model for mutual collaboration with stakeholders who share our views sets us apart in the marketplace."

About Greene Park Capital

Greene Park Capital is a healthcare real estate investment and asset management firm focused on the future of healthcare delivery. Its business includes an integrated asset management platform based in the U.K. By making strategic, specialized real estate investments in the U.S., U.K. and Europe and utilizing active asset management to enhance value, Greene Park is well-positioned to drive value for investors and healthcare partners. Additional information can be found at greeneparkcapital.com.

