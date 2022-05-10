Blade Air Mobility Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

First quarter ended March 31, 2022 revenue up 187% to $26.6 million versus the prior year period

Added 14 new organ transportation clients in the period, contributing to 186% growth in MediMobility Organ Transport and Jet revenues versus the prior year period

Blade Airport recently saw record volumes with a 25,000 passenger annualized weekly run-rate this month, well above the pre-Covid and December 2021 peak

Blade Europe established with the hiring of two rotorcraft industry veterans, to be headquartered in Paris

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. BLDE "Blade" or the "Company"))), a technology-powered air mobility platform, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"It's very rewarding to see such strong growth, both sequentially and year-over-year, in what has seasonally been the lightest quarter for Blade," said Rob Wiesenthal, Blade's Chief Executive Officer. "This is a testament to our success in diversifying Blade's geographic footprint and customer base while staying true to our core strategy of aggregating the world's best existing use cases for Urban Air Mobility and last-mile critical cargo."

Mr. Wiesenthal added, "With Omicron now largely behind us, we are pleased to be seeing record volumes across our various business lines. People are travelling again and they are trying Blade."

"Despite expected margin compression in the March quarter, we have seen a strong rebound in demand for our consumer-facing products in recent weeks as Covid restrictions have been lifted and Americans return to travel," said Will Heyburn, Blade's Chief Financial Officer. "In our New York airport transfer business, we're been rewarded for maintaining service levels, posting our best week of flier volumes ever this month."

"Our distinctive asset-light approach has served us well," said Melissa Tomkiel, Blade's President. "Blade's ability to aggregate demand across our consumer and MediMobility businesses has enabled us to efficiently direct flight hours to our operators, securing exclusive, long-term access to aircraft at attractive rates."

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 187% to $26.6 million in the current quarter versus $9.3 million in the prior year period

Short Distance revenues increased 300% to $4.2 million in the current quarter versus $1.1 million in the prior year period. Organic growth was driven by the resumption of our Blade Airport service and growth in demand for corporate and personal helicopter charter. Our acquisition of Helijet's commuter passenger routes, which comprises our Vancouver business, contributed $1.8 million of revenues in the period, with depressed passenger volumes due to impacts from COVID-19 restrictions in British Columbia

MediMobility Organ Transport and Jet revenues increased 186% to $22.1 million in the current quarter versus $7.7 million in the prior year period driven by the addition of new hospital and jet clients, our acquisition of Trinity Air Medical ("Trinity") and stronger demand for our seasonal BladeOne jet service between New York and South Florida

As expected, flight margin decreased this quarter, falling to 11% versus 16% in the prior year period, driven primarily by Blade Airport service, which requires operating at low passenger utilization per flight during the ramp phase and Omicron impacts to both Blade Airport and Vancouver

Absent Blade Airport and Vancouver, flight margin would have been approximately 17% in the current quarter

We expect utilization in our Blade Airport and Vancouver businesses to improve from first quarter levels as a result of improving travel demand and the elimination of COVID-19 restrictions, while recent seat price increases across our business are expected to further improve Flight Margin in future quarters

Net loss increased to $11.0 million in the current quarter versus net loss of $4.2 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by a $9.2 million increase in General & Administrative ("G&A") costs partially offset by a $2.6 million favorable change in the fair value of warrant liabilities

The increase in G&A is attributable to (i) a $2.7 million increase in staff costs attributable to new hires to support the Company becoming public in May 2021 as well as our significant growth, both organically and through the consolidation of Trinity; (ii) a $1.7 million increase in legal and regulatory advocacy fees, which we do not expect to reoccur at this level; (iii) a $1.6 million increase in Directors & Officers ("D&O") insurance expense following the Company becoming public; (iv) a $1.0 million increase in non-cash intangibles amortization costs in connection with the Trinity and Helijet transactions; and (v) a $1.0 million increase in mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") transaction costs

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $(7.7) million in the current quarter from $(2.2) million in the prior year period. The decrease versus the prior year period is primarily attributable to additional corporate and recurring expenses related to Blade's growth and status as a public company, partially offset by increased Flight Profit

Excluding $2.2 million in new recurring public company expenses paid to third parties, primarily D&O insurance costs and professional fees, Comparable Adjusted EBITDA of $(5.5) million in the current quarter decreased versus $(2.2) million in the prior year period, driven primarily by increased corporate expenses, partially offset by increased Flight Profit

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

Blade's Airport business has continued to experience a rapid recovery from Omicron-related impacts, achieving a record annualized weekly passenger run-rate of approximately 25,000 fliers this month, well ahead of the pre-covid and December 2021 peaks

On April 20, 2022 Blade announced the formation of Blade Europe, which will be headquartered in Paris, France, to accelerate international growth of Blade's urban air mobility network

On April 14, 2022 Blade announced an expansion of its MediMobility footprint, with the addition of 14 new transplant centers in 2022, solidifying the company's position as the largest dedicated air transporter of human organs for transplant in the United States. Blade now serves more than 40 Organ Procurement Organizations and Transplant Centers in 20 US States

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA - To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Blade reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations (as shown in the table below).

Comparable Adjusted EBITDA - To provide a like-for-like comparison of the current period (a "post going public" period) to "pre going public" periods, Blade reports Comparable Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes from the current period's Adjusted EBITDA ongoing third-party costs driven by the Company becoming a public company, namely higher D&O insurance premiums and costs in connection with preparation of reviewed and audited periodical financial statements. Management believes Comparable Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our continuing operating performance by excluding from the current period the impact of these public company costs that did not affect prior periods. We expect to incur similar costs in future periods, and we do not anticipate presenting similarly adjusted measures once both the current period and the comparative prior period disclosed include these expenses.

Flight Profit and Flight Margin - Blade defines Flight Profit as revenue less cost of revenue. Blade defines Flight Margin for a period as Flight Profit for the period divided by revenue for the same period.

Blade believes that these non-GAAP measures, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Comparable Adjusted EBITDA and Flight Profit have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables within this press release.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2020 Revenue $ 26,630 $ 9,273 $ 6,454 Operating expenses Cost of revenue(1) 23,707 7,797 5,872 Software development(1) 835 289 319 General and administrative(1) 13,978 4,825 2,856 Selling and marketing(1) 1,800 587 755 Total operating expenses 40,320 13,498 9,802 Loss from operations (13,690 ) (4,225 ) (3,348 ) Other non-operating income (expense) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,550 — — Interest income (expense), net 264 4 (61 ) Realized loss from sale of short term investments (136 ) — — Total other non-operating income (expense) 2,678 4 (61 ) Net loss $ (11,012 ) $ (4,221 ) $ (3,409 )

__________

(1) Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE

(in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, Product Line(1): 2022 2021 2020 Short Distance $ 4,203 $ 1,051 $ 1,846 MediMobility Organ Transport and Jet 22,115 7,727 4,529 Other 312 495 79 Total Revenue $ 26,630 $ 9,273 $ 6,454

__________

(1) Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE LESS COST OF REVENUE TO FLIGHT PROFIT

($ in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2020 Revenue $ 26,630 $ 9,273 $ 6,454 Cost of revenue(1) 23,707 7,797 5,872 Flight Profit $ 2,923 $ 1,476 $ 582 Flight Margin 11 % 16 % 9 %

__________

(1) Cost of revenue consists principally of flight costs paid to operators of aircraft and landing fees. Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

AND COMPARABLE ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2020 Net Loss $ (11,012 ) $ (4,221 ) $ (3,409 ) Stock-based compensation 2,098 1,904 87 Depreciation and amortization 1,145 126 131 Interest (income) expense, net (264 ) (4 ) 61 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,550 ) — — Realized loss from sale of short term investments 136 — — M&A transaction costs 973 — — One-time legal and regulatory advocacy fees 1,747 — — Adjusted EBITDA (7,727 ) (2,195 ) (3,130 ) Post going public incremental D&O Insurance 1,608 — — Post going public professional services in connection with the preparation of periodical financial statements 564 — — Post going public registration fees 18 — — Comparable Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,537 ) $ (2,195 ) $ (3,130 )

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data, unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,496 $ 2,595 Restricted cash 1,680 630 Accounts receivable 6,019 5,548 Short-term investments (cost: March 31, 2022 - $268,702; December 31, 2021 - $280,263) 266,560 279,374 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,503 6,798 Total current assets 285,258 294,945 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,333 2,045 Investment in joint venture 200 200 Intangible assets, net 23,670 24,421 Goodwill 13,328 13,328 Operating right-of-use asset 958 713 Other non-current assets 880 232 Total assets $ 326,627 $ 335,884 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,012 $ 6,369 Deferred revenue 6,281 5,976 Operating lease liability, current 496 438 Total current liabilities 15,789 12,783 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liability 28,758 31,308 Operating lease liability, long-term 466 278 Deferred tax liability 144 144 Total liabilities 45,157 44,513 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 authorized; 70,845,636 and 70,667,381 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 370,794 368,680 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,901 ) (898 ) Accumulated deficit (87,430 ) (76,418 ) Total stockholders' equity 281,470 291,371 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 326,627 $ 335,884

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (11,012 ) $ (4,221 ) $ (3,409 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and restricted cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,145 126 131 Stock-based compensation 2,098 1,904 87 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,550 ) — — Realized loss from sale of short term investments 136 Unrealized foreign exchange gain / losses (5 ) — — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,705 ) (828 ) (192 ) Accounts receivable (465 ) 473 (170 ) Other non-current assets (648 ) 74 58 Operating lease assets/liabilities 1 (2 ) 5 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,636 1,872 (826 ) Deferred revenue 304 (3 ) (458 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,065 ) (605 ) (4,774 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (437 ) (53 ) (10 ) Purchase of short-term investments (265 ) — — Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 11,699 — — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,997 (53 ) (10 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 21 17 — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (5 ) — — Deferred recapitalization costs related to the merger — (1,770 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 16 (1,753 ) — Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash balances 3 — — Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 951 (2,411 ) (4,784 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning 3,225 10,337 17,368 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - ending $ 4,176 $ 7,926 $ 12,584 Reconciliation to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,496 $ 7,511 $ 12,467 Restricted cash 1,680 415 117 Total $ 4,176 $ 7,926 $ 12,584 Non-cash investing and financing activities Adoption of new leases under ASC 842 entered into during the period $ 415 $ 12 $ —

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

SEATS FLOWN - ALL PASSENGER FLIGHTS

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2020 Seats flown – all passenger flights(1) 18,494 2,255 4,578

__________

(1) Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or "eVTOL"), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit www.blade.com.

