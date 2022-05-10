Tray.io Named Inc. Magazine Best Workplace

Leader in Low-code Automation and Integration Recognized as Best Workplace, Underscoring Company's Commitment to Employees and Culture

Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration, today announced it has been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2022. The recognition is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces based on how their company cultures thrive in the face of adversity and how their company redefines and enriches the workplace, company culture, and its people. Only companies that meet the list's high standards of management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth at all levels, having an outstanding company culture, and setting high standards for excellence are awarded a place on Inc.'s Best Workplaces. For this year's list, Inc. collected thousands of submissions and singled out 475 finalists – which included Tray.io.

"We're humbled to be recognized alongside such outstanding organizations as a best workplace. We place as much energy into the workplace as we do for our customers—this recognition is a testament to our deliberate focus on individuals' happiness and team dynamics that foster cohesiveness and alignment," said Rich Waldron, Tray.io co-founder and CEO. "I look forward to what we will accomplish in the future with the impressive talent we already have and the exceptional team members we're recruiting as we grow."

Tray.io's placement on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list underscores the company's ongoing commitment to recruiting and maintaining top talent, cultivating a company culture individuals want to be a part of, and providing excellent employee benefits. In the survey, more than 90% of respondents expressed approval of the company's culture and more than 90% of respondents also stated that senior leadership values people as the company's most important resource. In addition to being recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace, Tray.io is known for its exceptional leadership team. Waldron was also recently named a winner on Comparably's 2021 Best CEOs list for large companies. Comparably also added Tray.io to its 2022 Best Company Outlook list, as well as its 2022 Best Places to Work: San Francisco Bay Area list.

Tray.io has shown exemplary product-market fit as a leader in low-code integration and automation and a trailblazer in the embedded integration market. Over the past year, Tray.io has more than doubled its revenue and increased the size of its team by more than 25%. As integration platforms are projected to grow in market share at a compound annual growth rate of more than 30% to $13.9B by 2026, Tray.io has enormous headroom to expand, making the company an attractive employer for top talent.

To learn more about joining the Tray.io team, visit the Tray.io careers page.

About Tray.io

Tray.io is low-code automation for everyone. The Tray.io General Automation Platform democratizes automation and integration so anyone can easily turn their unique business processes into repeatable and scalable workflows that evolve whenever business needs change. Unlike iPaaS solutions, which are expensive, complex, and code-intensive, Tray.io's flexible self-service platform makes it simple to build integrations using any API and connect enterprise applications at scale without incremental costs. Process innovation is today's competitive advantage since companies can no longer differentiate on their tech stack alone. The promise of SaaS led to an avalanche of siloed point solutions that require businesses to force their processes into rigid, predetermined schema. The Tray Platform removes these limitations, empowering both non-technical and technical users to create sophisticated workflow automations that streamline data movement and actions across multiple applications. Freed from tedious and repetitive tasks, citizen automators, product leaders, and IT are able to uplevel their skill set with automation to unlock their full potential and do things in a way that's right for their business. Teams at leading companies including FICO, New Relic, Segment, and Udemy bring the future of work to life using Tray.io's solutions. Love your work. Automate the rest.™

