FreeWire Technologies Unveils Its Most Powerful and Flexible EV Charger Yet

A key announcement out of this week's Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, the Boost Charger 200 touts a high powered, flexible charging solution with impressive fleet implications

Today, FreeWire Technologies Inc. launched its newest ultrafast and flexible DC fast charging offering, the Boost Charger™ 200. The announcement occurred alongside industry leaders in clean tech transportation at this week's Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, CA — North America's Largest Advanced Transportation Technology & Clean Fleet Event.

The Boost Charger 200 offers impressive performance and a battery-integrated design that allows seamless connection to existing infrastructure without burdensome construction costs and permitting restraints. FreeWire's next-generation charger features the highest output power in a battery integrated charging station providing 200 miles of range in 15 minutes and reaching peak power levels of 200kW. In addition, the Boost Charger 200 has a 160 kWh battery capacity and only needs one-eighth of the input power required of conventional charging equipment, and can charge all electric vehicle (EV) models by providing up to 950-volt power. As a result, the Boost Charger is ideal for commercial, retail, utility, and fleets of all vehicle classes — light, medium, and heavy-duty — to deploy ultrafast EV charging at a lower cost and with lesser grid impact.

"The global movement towards electrified transportation is accelerating. We must continue to make EV charging faster, more convenient, and more affordable than ever without sacrificing performance," said FreeWire CEO and Founder Arcady Sosinov. "The Boost Charger 200 is our most powerful and flexible charging solution yet, and we are particularly excited about its use case for cost-effective fleet electrification."

As charging demand rapidly increases, upgrading the electrical grid and individual site power infrastructure remains costly and time-intensive. Each installation often requires several months for completion, slowing efforts to advance urgent infrastructure and environmental goals. As a result, America's aging, disaster-prone electric grids will come under increased strain, potentially threatening to short-circuit our country's progress toward decarbonization. To offset the challenges brought on by increased demand, FreeWire's Boost Charger 200 touts a compelling list of benefits in comparison to current legacy charging options:

Over $30,000 on average savings compared to conventional charging equipment

6x faster deployment time

5x smaller footprint (incorporating associated electrical equipment with legacy chargers)

70% lower operating costs (lower demand charges)

Reduced permitting

FreeWire continues to disrupt the EV charging market with its Boost Charger, recently showcased as a finalist in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards' Transportation Category.

"The world is watching, and as governments continue to set ambitious and necessary electrification goals, FreeWire and our technology stand ready to meet this moment with the urgency and innovation it demands," continued Sosinov.

As FreeWire leads the way in battery-integrated EV charging, investors have taken note. Last month, FreeWire raised an additional $125 million in new capital from investors, including asset manager BlackRock Inc.

See more detail on the Boost Charger 200 here.

About FreeWire Technologies

Founded in 2014, FreeWire Technologies is the leading manufacturer of battery-integrated EV charging stations and power solutions in the U.S. The Company's fully-integrated Boost Charger™ plugs into existing and ubiquitous low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging in areas that typically require extensive grid upgrades. The Boost Charger's combination of proprietary battery and power conversion technology enables ultrafast EV charging at all locations, freeing customers from the costs of providing fast charging using power directly from the electric grid. FreeWire has deployed battery-integrated chargers with Fortune 100 companies, commercial customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations across the U.S. and has partnered with bp pulse to deploy Boost Charger in its operations across the UK.

