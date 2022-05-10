Capitol Food Company Announces the Acquisition of Allied Sales Distribution Inc, Effective February 27, 2022

Capitol Food Company (CFC) is proud to announce its most recent expansion in the bakery ingredients sector. On February 27th, 2022, CFC acquired the assets and the good-will of Allied Sales & Distribution, Inc. (Located in Vernon, CA).
Allied Sales & Distribution Inc. (ASD) is a specialty bakery ingredient distributor and importer focused on industrial manufacturing supply, service, and support. With over 53 years of experience, ASD provides third party storage and logistics services so that partner-customers may focus entirely on converting top quality ingredients into delicious, valuable finished products.
The merging of the two companies will help strengthen the position CFC has created in the food/functional food ingredients space. With further expansion to its customer base, warehousing and distribution geographically, CFC will continue to deliver first class service to its valued customers and provide an excellent route to market for all valued vendors/suppliers.
John D. Levi, Vice President of Operations at CFC stated, "The dedicated team at CFC welcomes the addition of Gregg Nevens, Allied Sales and their loyal customers into the CFC family. We look forward to providing them with the same passion Gregg and his team have achieved for the past 53 years."
"In order to continue to offer good service to customers and a broader product portfolio, the merging of the two companies will deliver a stronger product offering in the ever-growing market sectors, bakery and wholesome, nutritious food ingredients. The combined companies will continue to focus on the growing trends like whole grain, good-for-you and of course plant-based, healthy innovative ingredients," said Gregg Nevens of ASD.
About Capitol Food Company
Capitol Food Company is headquartered in Cerritos, California. The company has more than 130 years of experience selling superior quality conventional and organic ingredients to the food and baking industry. Focusing primarily in the bakery products business/industry with the wholesale trade – non-durable goods sector. The Company operates a fleet of tractor trailers and has several warehouses providing excellent customer service. Inventory is available across the U.S.A., servicing an ever-expanding customer base.
Warehouse Locations: Santa Fe Springs, CA (HQ); La Mirada, CA; Long Beach, CA; Tacoma, WA; Melrose Park, IL; Rocky Mount, NC; Morrow, GA; Kansas City, MO; Grand Prairie, TX; Elizabeth, NJ
To learn more about CFC, visit http://www.capitolfoodco.com
