Certificial Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Certificial named among best workplaces in America

Certificial has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Certificial launched in early 2021 and has completely transformed insurance verification with its Smart COI Network™. Smart COIs™ turn certificates of insurance into real-time, actionable data making compliance management and certificate issuance simple and reliable. Since launching, Certificial has closed its Series A funding with lead investor IA Capital, successfully grown its platform to over 10,000 Agencies, partnered with insurance solutions giants IVANS and EXL, and integrated with leading Agency Management Systems.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Certificial Co-Founder, Rob Blanchette said, "As a fully-remote company from day one, we've worked hard to create an innovative, welcoming, collaborative, and inclusive workplace. Kelly Myers, our Manager of People Operations leads with a people-first mentality, and it shows. Winning this award is such an honor, and we're thrilled to see that our focus on culture is felt throughout the company."

"It's an honor to be named among Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2022, and we're especially proud of our employees for making Certificial such a positive and impactful company," said Peter Teresi, CEO and Co-Founder at Certificial. "We attribute the success of Certificial to our committed and dynamic team."

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Certificial

Certificial is the leading, dynamic Certificate of Insurance (COI) platform that is transforming the insurance verification process by using real-time data to ensure businesses have continuous, compliant coverage. By combining certificate issuance and compliance management into one simple platform, Certificial eliminates risk, ensures compliance, and reduces costs for every stakeholder in the COI process. Unlike other solution providers in this space, Certificial encompasses the entire process of creating and distributing smart COIs by enabling agents and insureds the ability to provide third parties with continued access to coverage information, acting as an extension of the system of record to certificate holders. Cofounded by the former Chief Technology Officer of ACORD and backed by top investors, Nationwide, IA Capital, Fin VC, Cameron Ventures, and Cofounders Capital, Certificial is driving the future of digital insurance verification with their Smart COI Network™.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

