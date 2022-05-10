CDW to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

CDW Corporation CDW, a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference to be held at the Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. CT/9:30 a.m. ET. The session will be webcast live on investor.cdw.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the same website for one year following the completion of the event.
About CDW
CDW Corporation CDW is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 14,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $22 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.
CDWPR-FI
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005222/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.