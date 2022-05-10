Castle Biosciences Collaborates with The Sun Bus to Provide Free Skin Cancer Screenings

The Sun Bus will make a stop at Castle's headquarters in the Houston area on Monday, May 16
Castle Biosciences, Inc. CSTL, a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that for the second year, it is a national sponsor of The Sun Bus, a mobile clinic that provides free skin checks and sun safety education across numerous U.S. states.
"Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S.," said Tamara Terzian, Ph.D., executive director of The Sun Bus, "so it is important that people know how to protect their skin and are aware of the need to perform periodic skin checks. The Sun Bus allows us to take this important message on the road and share it with thousands of people on our tours each year."
The Sun Bus plans to provide over 360 hours of free skin screening services and sun safety education at more than 50 locations across Texas, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona during its expanded and extended 2022 tour. This includes a stop at Castle's headquarters in Friendswood, Texas, on Monday, May 16.
"At Castle, we are passionate about improving patient care, and that begins first with education and awareness around the importance of prevention and the early detection of skin cancer," said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "The Sun Bus makes getting a skin cancer screening from a medical professional possible for many who may not otherwise have the opportunity, and we are proud to be a major national sponsor of their mobile clinic."
To learn more about The Sun Bus and planned stops on its 2022 tour, visit https://www.thesunbus.org/.
About The Sun Bus
The Sun Bus is a mobile clinic that offers a sun safety education experience that hyper-targets select audiences at varying times throughout the year. The program was launched in 2019 in an effort to better address the Colorado Melanoma Foundation's mission of bringing free skin exams and public education to its Colorado residents. Since then, it has expanded its tour to reach nine states. More than 2,140 Sun Bus visitors were screened for skin cancer by 57 volunteer physicians in 2021. These screenings resulted in 757 referrals for follow-up of a suspicious mole or lesion.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences CSTL is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.
Castle's current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett's esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005253/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.